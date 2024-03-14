Senior Electrical Engineering - Electromobility
2024-03-14
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Where You'll Belong
Within Testing Technology & Metrology we establish and develop relationships with test engineers within almost all system areas of the vehicle as well as building an understanding of the technology within those areas. We provide metrology expertise, solutions for testing, lending of instrumentation, design and service of development tools and solutions for testing departments.
Are you experienced in power electronics and curious about future technology? Then the role as Senior Electrical Engineer in our team Measurement & Development Solutions is the place for you to prosper. We are a team of approximately 20 persons having fun while contributing to future mobility.
What You'll Do
At Testing Technology &Metrology we are the owners of all testing equipment at R&D. Our responsibility is to ensure that our global customers are equipped with the right tools and supported by our expertise.
You will develop and support metrology & calibration solutions for the R&D organization, and you will contribute with new methods concerning our development tools.
You combine your theoretical knowledge with practical work on our customers challenges.
Your focus will be on solutions for measurement on our electrical vehicles especially voltage, current and power.
You will work closely with test engineers from Vehicle Propulsion, Active Safety, Chassis and Electrics/Electronics to find suitable measurement solutions for their needs.
When needed you will educate your colleagues in your field of expertise.
By knowledge sharing, you will build and maintain a wide personal network both within R&D as well with our suppliers. You will get the opportunity to form your deliveries and to develop your skills, both technically as well as in metrology. You work with tools like frequency analyzers, oscilloscopes, Rogowski coils, function generators and collect the data with different data loggers.
A typical task can be to assist testers with suitable signal conditioning tools to attenuate disturbance, such as EMI, to ensure accurate measurements. Another task could be to procure and benchmark equipment for future demands.
As part of our team, you get access to long-term development in a dynamic and continuously growing field, examples of development tools we work with are Vector, Dewesoft, Ipetronik and examples of communication protocols that we work with are Ethernet, CAN, LIN and Flexray.
Competence is Important
We see that you have a Master grade in Electric Power Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics, Mechatronics, or relevant experience. You are proficient in high voltage equipment, maybe you have worked as an electrician before. Work life experience of 3-phase current, voltage and power measurements is meritorious.
You also have experience in electric drive, working with battery (high voltage), charging and inverters. You have gained knowledge in electrical safety, quality works, standards, and calibration. You possess a driver 's license B.
Knowledge about tools like Vector, Dewesoft, Ipetronik is beneficial.
Programming skills in C, C++, C#, Python, or other language.
Personality is Key
You are a person with high integrity and professionalism, who enjoys working in teams and to interact with people. You are a great communicator willing to share information with others. You have passion for the business and are performance driven. Last, but not least, you will need a conceptual way of thinking and the ability to keep a holistic view to fully prosper.
Like to know more and apply?
For further information regarding the position please contact Hiring Manager Mona Grönberg at, mona.gronberg@volvocars.com
.
For further information regarding the recruitment process please contact Senior Recruiter, Kristin Lövgren at Kristin.lovgren@volvocars.com
.
You are welcome with your application including Cover letter and resume no later than 2024-03- 28.
