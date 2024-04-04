Senior Electrical Engineer

We are looking for a dedicated Construction Engineer Electrical to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is a part of our passionate manufacturing team at Revolt, based in Skellefteå.
As an electrical engineer your role will include commissioning of novel equipment and processes in recycling plants, optimization of process equipment and design the electrical improvements. To ensure that the equipment installation is in accordance with the company approved design, quality, and schedule, as specified in the design documentation, quality plan, and installation schedule. Facilitate all 3rd party inspections at pre-determined milestones to ensure that the electrical installation complies with the installation drawings and manuals and contracted deliverables. Your contributions will ensure that each battery manufacturing facility has a battery recycling plant thus unlocking a sustainable circular economy. Must have a long experience in the field and have been driving large, innovative, and challenging chemical plants with high demands on safety, purity, and yield.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Familiar with all aspects of electrical process equipment systems common in Chemical plants.
Familiar with all standards and reliability best practices.
Can review the electrical design of the process systems against applicable specifications, standards and norms.
Good knowledge in process electrical and control panel design.
Good understanding of electrical interfaces, coordination studies and interconnectivity.
Designing and improving electrical products and systems. Establishing manufacturing processes. Evaluating systems' safety, reliability, and performance.
Support Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) and pre commissioning activities of equipment and subsystems.
Review engineering and HSE documents to ensure that the commissioning & start-up requirements are accounted for in the design.
Being the client representative at all sites electrical inspections.
Approve and assist in execution of equipment commissioning, qualification, and validation documentation, including FAT, SAT, SOPs.****
Work with the Engineering, project and operations team for final handover of the new equipment and provide final sign-off of the tested equipment
Skills & Requirements
Qualifications/Education/Experience :
A degree in electrical engineering, BSc, MSc or similar
Minimum 5+ years of working experience in Commissioning, Qualification, and Validation.
Minimum 5+ years of related experience in a Chemical & hydrometallurgical, Petrochemical or petroleum production, refining facility, mineral processing or similar including electrical process systems****
Specific Skills:
Hands-on experience with authoring, editing, and approving validation documentation.
Experience in a fast-growing environment, ideally in the metal, recycling, mineral or hydrometallurgy processing.
Good problem-solving skills, understanding the importance of keeping set schedules and production goals.
Experience with risk assessments, gap assessments, change controls.
Ability to plan, develop and execute multiple projects under tight timelines.
Personal Success Factors:
Passionate and excellent team leader used to work under tight deadlines and bold to take calculated risks.
Excellent communication skill in English both in speaking and writing.
