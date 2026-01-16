Senior Electrical/Electronic Engineer Robotics
Avaron AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2026-01-16
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Västerås
, Hallstahammar
, Enköping
, Arboga
, Fagersta
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for an experienced Electrical/Electronic Engineer to join a technically advanced engineering environment with elements of robotics and automation. You will contribute across the full engineering lifecycle, working with electrical and electronic components and systems in close collaboration with cross-functional engineering teams.
The assignment suits someone who enjoys complex problem-solving, takes ownership of deliverables, and applies sound engineering principles to drive solutions that meet both technical and business needs.
Job DescriptionPlan, design, develop, test, and coordinate electrical/electronic systems and components
Contribute to automation-related solutions where applicable
Coordinate engineering activities with internal and cross-functional stakeholders
Perform complex engineering analyses and advanced technical studies
Develop recommendations based on engineering best practices, business considerations, and applicable regulatory/legal requirements
Use computer tools and relevant software for analysis, reporting, and documentation
Independently drive engineering tasks that require professional judgment
RequirementsMore than 6 years of relevant experience in electrical/electronic engineering
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Electronic Engineering, or a related field
Alternatively, another relevant technical degree combined with at least 15 years of relevant work experience
Professional working proficiency in English (written and spoken)
Nice to haveExperience working with automation-related solutions
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7067755-1794381". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9689836