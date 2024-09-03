Senior EE Platform Architect
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-09-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
This is an opportunity to join Volvo GTT and contribute to the development of our products. Computational System Infrastructure increasingly needs skilled electrical hardware engineers to work within the Electronic HW System group in Gothenburg.
In essence we are a team of highly motivated and skilled engineers that love our work and use our creativity and tools to ensure product quality. We trust each other as individuals, work well together as a team and provide opportunities for professional and personal growth.
Position description
As a Platform Architect, you'll lead the development of our electrical system, working collaboratively in an open and creative environment. Your role involves guiding technical solutions that directly benefit our customers in both HW and SW, conducting high-level analysis, and proposing enablers for new functionalities. You'll also contribute to defining our architectural vision.
Join our team as an architect, and you'll dive into the mix of leadership and embedded technology. Your role is vital in ramping up our speed and creativity. By modernizing our architecture, you'll be the force behind quicker, top-quality deliveries of vehicle applications to our customers.
Responsibilities
• Write and release platform requirement specifications
• Review component designs and deviation handling
• Develop and maintain S-FMEA
• Concept studies: e.g. fault protections, functionality HW vs. SW
• Create roadmap and platform development
Who are you
"Great teams are about personalities, not just skills". Like us, you can see how diversity strengthens us and brings out the best in everyone. We believe that you should have a strategic mindset. You can make sense of complex and sometimes contradictory information to effectively solve problems. You are also an effective communicator.
You have a solid grasp of how to scale lean and agile practices and understand the unique opportunities and challenges associated with facilitating and continuously aligning a large development programme.
Last but not least, you enjoy socializing and having fun at work.
Required qualifications
• B.Sc. Degree in Computer Science/Electrical Engineering or equivalent practical experience
• Leadership experience
• Embedded SW & HW knowledge
• Experience from embedded system development
• Good verbal and written communication skills in English
Meritorious qualifications include experience in agile and automotive development, strong knowledge in system and software engineering with hands-on experience, expertise in embedded system development, familiarity with functional safety, and knowledge of modern software and hardware development tools.
For further questions please contact: Daniel Lith, Hiring Manager, email: daniel.lith@volvo.com
Last application date: 27 Sep 2024
We value diverse experiences and perspectives, believing they create a better environment for our employees and enhanced value for our customers. Our goal is an inclusive culture that leverages the strengths found in diversity because, ultimately, our people make the difference.
We will be evluating the applicants and go ahead with the interviews continuously.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "13489-42803291". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Smita Shree +46 31 660000 Jobbnummer
8877638