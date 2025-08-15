Senior E-commerce Manager to Swedish Smokeless
2025-08-15
About the role: Swedish Smokeless manufactures and sells nicotine products under well-known brands such as Odens, Siberia, and White Fox. With three operating units and around 400 resellers across Sweden, they also have a growing direct-to-consumer business via Odenssnus.se. They are now looking for an experienced and business-driven individual to take full ownership of their e-commerce operations, with a particular focus on sales, logistics, regulatory compliance, and business development - both in Sweden and internationally.
With the Shopify platform already up and running, your role will focus on owning and growing the e-commerce business from a commercial and operational standpoint.
Your future responsibilities: You'll coordinate, develop, and optimize the entire e-commerce chain - from strategy to daily operations - with a strong focus on navigating a constantly shifting regulatory landscape. Other examples of responsibilities include:
Ensure a smooth end-to-end process from order to delivery
Manage inventory and logistics in collaboration with the Enköping office
Coordinate internally across logistics, marketing, and IT functions
Monitor and interpret legal regulations related to nicotine product sales
Set sales targets and follow up on key performance indicators
Adapt communication, content, and customer journeys to meet market-specific needs
Oversee campaigns, assortment planning, and commercial development
Identify and drive growth opportunities in new markets (e.g. USA, South America, South Africa)
Who we're looking for: You have solid experience working in e-commerce and are used to driving sales, logistics, and business development - preferably within complex and regulated industries such as supplements, alcohol, or tobacco. You're commercially minded but also understand the importance of product experience, consumer psychology, and conversion optimization. You think in campaigns - not just channels.
International experience is a big plus. This role will require everything from understanding warning label requirements in the US to staying up to date with local legislation in Spain or South Africa. You don't need to have all the answers upfront - but you do need to know how to find them.
As a person, you're self-sufficient, business-oriented, and confident in making decisions. You're structured, hands-on, and communicative in both Swedish and English, as English is frequently used internally.
Additional information:
Start: To be agreed
Location: Stockholm (Epicenter, Norrmalm), with some work in Enköping
Scope: Full-time, with flexibility and occasional travel
Contract: Permanent employment with initial probation period
About the company: Swedish Smokeless Solutions AB is a Swedish company with a global presence, primarily in snus and nicotine products. They distribute through retailers, wholesalers, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms. Their products are regulated differently depending on the market, requiring high levels of structure, business acumen, and compliance. The organization is small, agile, and international in its operations.
