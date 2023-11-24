Senior Durability Simulation Engineer
Gothenburg
Group Trucks Technology
Position Description: Senior Durability Simulation Engineer
MUC (Module Under Cab) GTT Chassis
Are you ready for some new challenges? Is your passion to work with creating future transport solutions?
There is now an opportunity for you to join us in the MUC structure team as Senior Durability Simulation Engineer.
Who are we, your new colleagues?
We are a team of enthusiastic engineers working with MUC structure for electric trucks and have complete MUC responsibility. This mean that we work together with a lot of other areas and holds it together as a complete unit where cooperation and communication is a key factor.
What is our offer?
You will be part of the most challenging and exciting projects ever at Volvo Group, being part of a transfer towards electrification with the target to be No 1. In the Truck industry. We have the resources and knowledge to do the job, and we now offer you a chance to join us on the journey.
Working with us means working together with many other people with different technical skills and culture, meaning that you will develop your network, your skills and work globally. On top of challenging tasks and great colleagues, we offer you the chance to work in a vibrant international organization with great opportunities for personal development.
Who are you?
We believe you are a person who is driven, self-motivated and innovative. To be successful in this position you need to be a great team player, analytic mindset and be a true problem solver. As Senior Durability Simulation Engineer you work closely with the Design Engineers and other functions to improve the Strength & Durability performance of the truck. The main parts of the role include evaluation and proposal of technical solutions for improving the Strength & Durability performance of the MUC.
Key Responsibilities are:
Perform Structural simulation & analysis on complete MUC
Perform advance level structural simulation like fatigue calculation, bolt, weld calculation
Provide input to design engineers for improved Strength & Durability of the MUC
Improve the CAE methods within the area of Strength & Durability
To define durability loads and boundary conditions for components / systems and able to define CAE load cases
Qualifications
MSc and/or PhD in Applied Mechanics or Physics or similar
Several years of experience within structural CAE tools and analysis
Experience within Strength & Durability
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English
Good knowledge in the following Strength & Durability analysis tools and pre/post processors
Ansa/Metapost
Nastran
CVM
N-code - DesignLife or similar fatigue analysis software
Preferred qualifications
Knowledge/Experience within scripting (Python, Java etc)
Knowledge/Experience of Strength & Durability testing and test methods
Knowledge/Experience from product development & automotive industry
About us
You will belong to the Chassis Department within Volvo Group Trucks Technology. Our team is responsible for MUC structure and complete MUC in Volvo electric vehicles heavy duty range as FML/FM/FMX/FH. We carry out our work in all stages of the product development: Complete Vehicle Projects, Product Maintenance, Advanced Engineering and Component Projects. You will work in close cross-functional cooperation in a multi-cultural environment with both internal and external contacts such as our different development sites around the world.
