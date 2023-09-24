Senior Director, AstraZeneca BioVentureHub
2023-09-24
The best innovations don't happen in isolation. Driven by the solutions we bring to the healthcare ecosystem it powers us to make an impact at every step of the patient journey - to improve their experience and outcome. Do you want to be part of orchestrating networks that connect the relevant partners and create healthcare solutions for the future?
At AstraZeneca Gothenburg we play a key role in AstraZeneca's success, sharing our knowledge and inviting collaboration, and to further support AstraZeneca's commitment to strengthen the Nordic Life Science ecosystem we are now consolidating current and planned Life Science ecosystem efforts under one organisation - The BioVenture Innovation Unit (BIU).
What we do
The newly created organisation will continue to develop the Nordic Life Science ecosystem with the ambition to create a leading Nordic health- and life science cluster, supporting the AstraZeneca 2030 agenda.
Besides creating and managing the overall Nordic Life Science ecosystem strategy, the BIU organisation is responsible for proactive and coordinated strategic engagement in the continued build-up of GoCo Health Innovation City as well as operating existing ecosystem initiatives such as the Nordic Mentoring Programme and the AZ BioVentureHub.
We are now looking for a Senior Director, AstraZeneca BioVentureHub to join the team at our vibrant strategic R&D center in Gothenburg, Sweden.
What you'll do
Reporting to the Head of BIU, the Senior Director BioVentureHub will provide key development and input into the delivery of the BioVenture Innovation Unit (BIU) strategy. With your excellent stakeholder management and networking skills you'll apply cutting edge innovative business thinking to identify and, in partnership with AZ functions, initiate and implement tactical and strategic collaborations between AZ and BioVentureHub companies.
A key responsibility is to operationally manage BioVentureHub and the BioVentureHub portfolio as well as to secure coordination of AZ support to companies present within BioVentureHub. Together with your team, and in partnership with other AZ functions, you'll identify and develop collaboration opportunities. You'll have frequent interactions with external partners, both public and private, and hold the responsibility for financial reporting to governmental and regional funding agencies.
It will take a future-facing, fail-fast approach - someone open to new ways, always looking at the world through a different lens, who doesn't wait for others to act. Exploring opportunities from sustainability to digital technology to see how they will impact the next decade. Is that someone You?
Essential for the role
* University degree in science, MSc or PhD
* Experience from managing and leading cross functional teams and projects
* Understanding of AstraZeneca's scientific priorities
* Ability to interact and influence senior scientific experts, internal and external, in both industry and academia
* Experience and understanding of business development and alliance management
* Excellent communication- and presentation skills
Desirable for the role
* Well established internal and external network and understanding of the national ecosystem (academia/SMEs)
So, what's next?
Join a talented and agile team that focus on what really matters. We're inspired by the direct link between what we do, how this helps to accelerate the business and, ultimately, how this benefits peoples' lives across the world.
Are you already imagining yourself joining us? Good, because we can't wait to hear from you.
Welcome with your application, no later than October 15, 2023.
For more information please reach out to Magnus Björsne, Head of BIU, atMagnus.Bjorsne@astrazeneca.com
Why AstraZeneca
At AstraZeneca, we turn ideas into life changing medicines and strive to continuously meet the unmet needs of patients worldwide. Working here means being entrepreneurial, thinking big, and working together to make the impossible a reality.
We know that our work impacts people with serious conditions, many of whom have no other alternatives. That's what drives us - the potential to impact over one billion patients worldwide.
Additional information
Our Gothenburg site: https://www.astrazeneca.com/our-science/gothenburg.html
BioVentureHub: www.azbioventurehub.com
Life in Gothenburg: https://www.movetogothenburg.com/
