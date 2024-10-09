Senior Digital Specialist
BrightBid AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos BrightBid AB i Stockholm
WELCOME TO BRIGHTBID!
BrightBid is a rapidly growing AdTech company using the best of AI and human expertise to assist scaling Google Ads optimisation for businesses and help drive customer acquisition. Combined with all various areas of BrightBid's in-house expertise, its AI and human-led offering enables companies to gain advertising competitive advantage, seeing at least a 35% increase in results on average. Founded in 2020, BrightBid is well in the top 10% of the fastest growing SaaS companies globally, and is a verified Google Premier Partner - placing us in the top 3% of Google Partners.
We are seeking an experienced Senior Digital Specialist to lead and optimise paid search campaigns across Google Ads, Bing Ads, and other platforms. You'll play a critical role in driving ROI for clients, managing multiple-budget levels of campaigns, and delivering data-driven insights.
As a Senior Digital Specialist, you will be responsible for onboarding new customers and working closely with them at all stages of their time with us. You shape strategies and give tactical recommendations about our customer's digital presence. You are the one who operationally manages, identifies, analyses, and optimises data-driven opportunities in our customer's digital channels.
Key Responsibilities:
* Lead strategy and execution of paid search campaigns to meet client KPIs for Paid Search and Social Media ads.
*Account structure and optimization, keyword research, bidding and ad copy optimization, and A/B testing assisted by Brightbid's AI powered tools.
* Analyse campaign performance, generate reports, and provide actionable insights assisted by Brightbid's AI powered tools..
* Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment with broader marketing goals.
* Manage client communication and present results, recommendations, and strategic plans.
* Mentor junior team members and ensure best practices are followed.
Requirements:
* 4+ years of experience managing paid search campaigns (Google Ads, Bing Ads).
* Strong expertise in Google Analytics, Tag Manager or similar tools.
* Proven track record of driving measurable results and managing large budgets.
* Excellent communication, analytical, and project management skills.
* Experience on client management and customer centric approach.
* Google Ads and Analytics certifications.
* Is efficient, organized, thorough personality and that you also have an eye for detail
* Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English, and it is an advantage if you also speak nordic languages
Considered as plus:
* Knowledge of SEO best practices and how paid search and SEO can complement each other.
* Understanding of conversion rate optimization (CRO) and experience working with landing page optimization.
BrightBid offers:
* A competitive compensation package
* A tight team in excellent premises in central Stockholm
* A workplace that trains you in sales, digital marketing, and leadership
* The opportunity to work in a startup with high ambitions and enormous career opportunities as the company develops
* Hybrid working place
* Afterwork and kickoffs together with the team
* A fantastic team with high energy!
If you're passionate about paid search and ready to drive performance for our clients, apply today! Let's create magic TOGETHER Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare BrightBid AB
(org.nr 559250-7957) Arbetsplats
BrightBid Kontakt
Renato Conceicao renato@brightbid.com Jobbnummer
8947124