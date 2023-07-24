Senior Digital Program Manager for a client in Stockholm!
2023-07-24
We are looking for a skilled and energetic Senior Program Manager with experience and strong organizational abilities. In this interesting role you will be responsible for aiding in the migration of our client's websites, with the ultimate goal of enhancing coordination within their teams and improving their digital ecosystems.
As a Senior Digital Program Manager, you will also be responsible for overseeing the organization of project timelines, key performance indicators, and managing various teams both within and outside the organization to ensure that each project is progressing according to plan, within budget, and achieving KPIs.
This is a prominent initiative that aids in reorganizing the organization by implementing a new Divisional structure and improving the way we store and handle Nordic market data.
Job Assignments
• Oversee standups and status meetings (daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly)
• Serve as a link between main functions within the global organization
• Manage and organize various stakeholders and contributors, both from within and outside the organization, while ensuring that tasks are completed in the right order and are in line with set deadlines and objectives
• Create schedules, establish specific dates and set deadlines for each part of the project, and ensure that the project stays on track
• Assign responsibilities and ensure clear ownership for all project deliverables
• Raise issues regarding the timely completion of important project milestones and performance metrics
• Possess a comprehensive knowledge of development and distribution requirements across a comprehensive set of potential deliverables
• Collaborate with project leaders to establish requirements, monitor development and implementation, and manage milestones and KPIs to report on project progress
• Create and track performance indicators and targets to guarantee the accomplishment of the project
• Oversee relationships with external agencies
• Create comprehensive presentations for executives that detail the current status of the project, potential challenges or uncertainties, and significant achievements or upcoming milestones
• Acquire an extensive knowledge about nasdaqomxnordic.com, the data related to the Nordic region, and the necessary processes involved in their support
Requirements
• You have more than 10 years of experience within program, project or product management
• Considerable experience working in numerous web and digital projects, collaborating with various teams and agencies
• Skill to actively involve, persuade, and oversee various parties involved, in order to successfully accomplish projects - meeting deadlines and staying within budget
• Capacity to predict difficulties, recognize suitable solutions, and execute modifications to guarantee that project timelines and outcomes are achieved
• A person with a strong commitment to honesty and reliability, who prioritizes timeliness and achieving desired results
• Proficient in agile project management methodology
• Excellent abilities to connect with others and effectively communicate, demonstrated through previous work with high-level executives
• Proficiency in operating within a cooperative and collaborative work environment, effectively working with colleagues from various departments, and fostering mutual understanding and agreement on shared goals and objectives
Tillträde och ansökan
Start of the assignment: 2023-08-14
End of the assignment: 2024-09-30
Deadline: as soon as possible
Location: Stockholm
