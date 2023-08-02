Senior Digital Marketing Specialist (Outreach Lead)
2023-08-02
We are looking for an experienced, ambitious and open-minded digital marketer with a desire to make a meaningful impact on a global scale.
Uppsala Monitoring Centre (UMC) is an independent, non-profit foundation and international centre for medicines safety and scientific research. With our trusted array of pharmacovigilance products and services, we are assisting the global pharmaceutical industry, regulatory authorities and other stakeholders to develop new medicines and actively monitor the use of medicines already on the market. One of our products, WHODrug Global is the drug dictionary used for drug coding by several thousand pharmaceutical companies, contract research organisations (CROs), among others, and is trusted by leading regulatory authorities.
You will be a member of the Outreach team, which focuses on raising awareness of our products and services, generating interest among potential new users, collaborating with external stakeholders and taking care of our extensive user communities, consisting of pharmaceutical industry, regulators and other stakeholders within life sciences. We collaborate regularly with product management teams, the customer engagement team, our communications team and other external-facing units at UMC. Operating on an international level with users across the world, digital engagement becomes an indispensable tool for sharing information, fostering meaningful connections, as well as generating interest among potential users. Whether a newsletter, an event, a brochure, or a presentation, the intent is always to present UMC and our products and services as professional, efficient, and problem-solving.
What you will do
- Strategically plan, align, and execute digital engagement initiatives with external stakeholders.
- Manage email campaigns and newsletters to effectively communicate with potential and existing product users.
- Oversee and perform web updates related to UMC's products and services and ensure these parts of the UMC website remain up-to-date.
- Manage all aspects of the virtual events, such as webinars and remote User Group meetings, hosted by UMC, in collaboration with our events coordinator.
- Represent UMC products at fairs and meetings, engaging in virtual and physical meetings around the globe, showcasing our offerings and fostering strong relationships with stakeholders.
- Continually monitor digital marketing analytics and derive insights to optimise campaign performance and generate recommendations for action.
- By developing a sound knowledge of the UMC pharmacovigilance products and services, you will collaborate closely with product management teams, customer engagement, IT teams, and the communications team to plan and align outreach efforts, with a focus on digital engagement.
- Create original content for event promotion emails, social media campaigns, print advertisements and the UMC website.
- Identify and explore new digital channels and opportunities to enhance outreach efforts.
- Stay up-to-date with industry trends and best practices in digital marketing.
- Assist with other activities and projects, as needed, within the Outreach team.
Who you are
- You have a bachelor's degree in Marketing, Digital Marketing or a relevant field. A master's degree is a plus.
- You have excellent written and verbal communication skills in English (equivalent to at least B2 level), with the ability to create high-quality, compelling and engaging content. Extra languages are a plus.
- You have proven experience (at least five years working experience) in digital marketing.
- It is a plus if you also have experience from the pharmaceutical, life sciences, or healthcare sectors, or from other regulated and complex fields. Alternatively, you should possess a strong drive to learn about pharmacovigilance and UMC's products and services.
- You are used to working systematically and have strong organisational and project management skills.
- You have demonstrable expertise in planning and executing successful email campaigns, webinars, and other digital engagement initiatives.
- You have proficiency in marketing automation tools, email marketing platforms, and web content management systems.
- You have strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret data and draw actionable insights.
- You are a self-starter with a proactive and collaborative approach to work.
- You are able to effectively handle multiple tasks and changing schedules. Furthermore, you are results oriented and have a creative and adaptive approach to overcoming obstacles.
- You understand the importance of creating and maintaining good relationships with others.
- You are open towards stepping out from your comfort zone and taking on new tasks and developing your skill set.
Uppsala Monitoring Centre (UMC) is a centre for international service and scientific research in the field of pharmacovigilance. We are the WHO Collaborating Centre for International Drug Monitoring, and manage the technical and operational aspects of the WHO Programme for International Drug Monitoring since 1978.
As an independent, non-profit foundation, we support the World Health Organization, regulatory authorities, and other stakeholders who share our vision of advancing medicines safety. Through research and development of new scientific methods, we explore the benefits and harms of medicines for patients, and offer products and services used by health authorities and the pharmaceutical industry worldwide
UMC's official language is English.
