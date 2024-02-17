Senior DevSecOps Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-02-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
This will be us - your new colleagues
Join our team in the Vehicle Software-R&D Department, in the Digital and IT division. Here, we take responsibility to provide digital solutions and applications to support all areas of development (R&D) across the Volvo Group. Your expertise and enthusiasm are warmly welcomed as we work together to drive innovation and excellence.
We are now recruiting CICD engineer(s) for our amazing highly skilled CI/CD team. Our team is a fledgling platform and enablement team. We maintain (and help developers at R&D to maintain their instances of) various services and applications. We also help developers use these in smarter/better ways by providing guidance and support.
Ultimately, our goal is to understand and anticipate developer needs within Volvo Groups different R&D areas, supply them with a platform of tools they need, and guide users to use those tools to their full potential. To that end, we're looking to improve the way we work as a team, how we interface with the developers depending on us and how we provide/maintain the platform to make it a better experience for all involved.
Responsibilities:
Our department works in a collaborative environment, we prioritize open communication and teamwork. The content is guided by the Digital Product Owner (DPO) and we align our work with stakeholder and architect input. Our focus is on developing the right product functionality, grounded in a deep understanding of our users and their needs. We work in an agile setup and in program increments across the whole department. This allows us to align the roadmap with business needs. We take ownership of our work, ensuring accountability for features that meet our Definition of Done, collaboratively defined with stakeholders.
From design to deployment, we own the entire product lifecycle, emphasizing transparent communication and knowledge sharing. Innovation is encouraged, and we strive to become experts in our field. With a growth commitment in the team, we aim for a cross-functional, T-shaped team, prioritizing product quality and security while continuously seeking improvement.
Qualifications:
We are seeking a senior individual who has several years of experience working in DevSecOps, a commitment to automation, continuous improvement, and a strong dedication to collaborative teamwork.
We are looking for you who has:
* Passion for DevSecOps, way of working, automation, continuous improvements, and a strong sense of team collaboration.
* Experience in maintaining a fully automated CI build processes.
* Cloud/Azure experience.
* Knowledge in artifact management, source code management, automation tools, code coverage, monitoring with a focus on security and cloud. This involves tools such as: JFrog Artifactory, GitHub Enterprise, Jenkins, Klocwork, Black Duck and ELK stack.
* Experience in infrastructure as code.
* Knowledge and experience with container technologies.
* Be proficient in script writing and source code interpretation such as Python, Bash and also other script languages.
* Experience in working with 'code quality and compliance', such as ISO 26262 requirements, is highly valued.
* Possess a deep understanding of software development processes, including Agile and Scrum methodologies.
Also, you should be adept at managing infrastructure assets, encompassing networks, servers, operating systems, and databases. Your skills should extend to installing, configuring, operating, and monitoring CI/CD pipeline tools, as well as monitoring software security pipeline tools and cloud computing platforms.
You should have experience with large-scale data processing tools and be capable of creating and maintaining fully automated CI build processes. We value communication, transparency, a growth mindset, and openness to innovation as key attributes for success in our team.
If you are passionate about product development and want to join a dynamic team that is making a difference for Volvo Groups different R&D teams, we encourage you to apply.
The offices are based in Gothenburg, Sweden. We are running on a flexible work arrangement, where we expect the successful candidate to be able to come into the office a few times a week.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Group Digital & IT is the hub for digital development within Volvo Group. Imagine yourself working with cutting-edge technologies in a global team, represented in more than 30 countries. We are dedicated to leading the way of tomorrow's transport solutions, guided by a strong customer mindset and high level of curiosity, both as individuals and as a team. Here, you will thrive in your career in an environment where your voice is heard and your ideas matter. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "5861-42264055". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Johan Isaksson +46 739027593 Jobbnummer
8477376