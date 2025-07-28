Senior DevOps Infrastructure Developer
2025-07-28
Assignment description
Senior DevOps Infrastructure developer. The team develops software for customers packaging material factories to plan, track, document their production, design line capability and production simulations.
Today the team have an existing process to develop, test, build, version control and deploy local Applications but some steps are manual, others need to improve.
Your main responsibility:
Own and manage Manufacturing systems infrastructure, encompassing 80 plus servers located around the world.
Work to version control and structure Infrastructure material, such as scripts and server information.
Improve and implement CI/CD pipelines for the team.
Assist the team in migrating existing docker applications to Kubernetes.
Lead the work to implement Kubernetes deployment and pipelines for a project modernizing existing non docker application.
Required skills:
Hand-on experience in building a DevOps environment.
Hands-on experience with setting up and managing on-prem docker infrastructure, e.g. Kubernetes.
Good knowledge in Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) tools like Jenkins and similar tools.
Good understanding of the chain of activities involved developing an application: Application prototyping, IDE, Source Code Control (Repository), Code Analysis, Code Review and Commit, Continuous Integration and Delivery, Build Automation, Build Artifact, Deploy, Quality Assurance.
Server orchestration knowledge.
Linux knowledge.
Windows (preferred)
Server administration experience.
Soft skills:
Having a curious mindset, Self-driven and eager to learn what is new within the area of DevOps.
The ability to collaborate with developers and operations.
A humble but confident attitude, with a good understanding of how an automated DevOps environment can improve quality and throughput of developed functionality in developed applications.
