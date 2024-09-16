Senior DevOps Engineer / Platform Engineer (Azure/AWS)
About the Job:
LuunaX is looking for an experienced and skilled Senior DevOps Engineer / Platform Engineer with a strong background in Infrastructure as Code (IaC) to join our growing team. We are seeking individuals with at least 7 years of experience in cloud infrastructure, automation, and platform engineering. You will help design and maintain robust, scalable, and secure cloud environments for our clients, ensuring that their platforms are reliable, secure, and optimized for performance.
As a Senior DevOps/Platform Engineer, you will work closely with development and operations teams to automate and streamline infrastructure processes. You will be responsible for managing and provisioning cloud infrastructure (Azure or AWS) and ensuring continuous integration and delivery pipelines are optimized. Your expertise will help drive our clients' digital transformation initiatives by adopting best practices in DevOps and cloud-native architectures.
Key Responsibilities:
• Design, deploy, and manage scalable infrastructure in Azure and/or AWS using Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools such as Terraform, CloudFormation, or Pulumi.
• Automate and optimize CI/CD pipelines for efficient software delivery using tools like Jenkins, GitLab CI, Azure DevOps, or AWS CodePipeline.
• Implement and manage containerization with Docker and orchestration using Kubernetes or EKS/AKS.
• Monitor, troubleshoot, and optimize cloud environments for performance, scalability, and cost-effectiveness.
• Work closely with security teams to ensure cloud security best practices, including IAM, encryption, and compliance.
• Collaborate with development teams to implement DevOps practices and ensure infrastructure is aligned with application needs.
• Stay up to date with the latest cloud technologies and trends, and continuously improve our infrastructure setup.
Must-Have Qualifications:
• 5+ years of experience in DevOps, platform engineering, or cloud infrastructure roles.
• Strong proficiency in Azure and/or AWS cloud platforms, with a deep understanding of networking, storage, and compute services.
• Hands-on experience with Infrastructure as Code (IaC) using tools like Terraform, CloudFormation, or similar.
• Experience managing CI/CD pipelines using tools like Jenkins, GitLab CI, Azure DevOps, or AWS CodePipeline.
• Proficiency in containerization technologies such as Docker and Kubernetes (EKS/AKS preferred).
• Strong knowledge of cloud security best practices, including IAM, VPCs, encryption, and monitoring.
• Scripting skills in Python, Bash, or PowerShell for automation.
• Experience with monitoring and logging tools (e.g., Prometheus, Grafana, ELK, CloudWatch, Azure Monitor).
• Proficiency in English (written and spoken).
Nice-to-Have Qualifications:
• Certification in Azure (e.g., Azure Solutions Architect, Azure DevOps Engineer) or AWS (e.g., AWS Certified Solutions Architect, AWS Certified DevOps Engineer).
• Familiarity with Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
• Experience with serverless architectures using AWS Lambda, Azure Functions, or GCP Cloud Functions.
• Experience with microservices architecture and service mesh (e.g., Istio, Linkerd).
• Knowledge of log management and security incident response in cloud environments.
• Familiarity with big data or streaming frameworks such as Kafka, Kinesis, or Azure Event Hubs.
• Proficiency in Swedish (advantage but not required).
What's in it for You:
• Work with leading clients in diverse industries like automotive, healthcare, finance, and technology.
• Be part of innovative projects that leverage cutting-edge cloud and DevOps practices.
• Opportunities for continuous professional development, including cloud certifications and leadership pathways.
• A supportive environment with a dedicated consultant manager providing feedback and career guidance.
• Visa sponsorship for you and your immediate family, with the possibility of applying for permanent residency after four years and citizenship after five.
We offer a competitive salary, a comprehensive benefits package, and a collaborative work culture that promotes growth, innovation, and teamwork. If you're passionate about cloud platforms and automation, we encourage you to apply.
To Apply: Please submit your updated resume. We look forward to reviewing your application!
