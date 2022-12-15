Senior DevOps engineer
Global migration is a 21st-century reality. Whether people are fleeing from something or racing towards better opportunity, following love or seeking new experiences, more and more are living in different environments and in new ways. We celebrate the power of people coming together. That's why we connect ambitious people abroad with their families and friends back home so they can support each other emotionally and financially, and lead more enriched lives.
With international calling, money transfers, mobile top-up service and more we design products with the needs of modern migrants in mind.
Our ambitious team reflects our international audience. We are a diverse group of people from all over the world that come together every day-and we're looking for others driven by the same desire to create meaningful products that bridge cultural and geographic distances.
Rebtel is looking for a Senior DevOps Engineer
About Rebtel's infrastructure
Our infrastructure is entirely cloud-based and we have components in the 3 major cloud environments (AWS, Azure, GCP). Our infrastructure hosts our customer-facing business applications as well as support systems used internally by different teams. Given how long we have been around, we have some legacy applications and systems that run on VMs in the cloud, but our preference is for containerization orchestrated by Kubernetes.
In an environment as vast as Rebtel's, it is important to maintain thorough documentation of our systems, but even better to persist our infrastructure as code using modern tools such as Terraform. Our work approach is well structured without being stifling. We use an agile workflow to handle day to day tasks. We strongly encourage collaboration as an excellent way to spread knowledge and to deliver universally relevant products and services.
Given our fast-paced journey and market ambition, you will find tasks that are demanding and that will trigger your creativity. At Rebtel, everyone contributes to our customer propositions - we have quick communication channels between teams and have regular hackathons to respond to opportunities and challenges as they come.
Rebtel is looking for a DevOps and Infrastructure engineer to join its team that is building new products and services in a modern, cloud-based ecosystem.
About you and your responsibilities
We're looking for an individual who we can learn from and help us take our infrastructure to the next level.
We love to share the knowledge we have and to learn new things from you.
You have keen interest in architecture: how to build complex systems that are maintainable.
As an Infrastructure and devops engineer, your role will include actively contributing towards architectural decisions. You will discuss technical solutions with the rest of the team and act as an inspiration to improve and maintain system stability, availability, and security.
You are interested in problem solving and enjoy finding the simplest possible solution to complex problems.
You work well with teams, even in areas besides DevOps and infrastructure, but are also capable of performing as a sole contributor in your area
Requirements
Experience with Azure and, preferably, also with GCP and AWS.
Good understanding of security in the Devops area.
Experience setting up CI/CD pipelines using common tools deployment tools (GIT, Azure Devops, Teamcity, Octopus)
Experience with infrastructure-as-code tools such as Terraform and Ansible
Sound knowledge of networking principles and common concepts such as firewalls, load balancers and application gateways and debugging tools such as Wireshark.
Good understanding of containerization using Docker, Kubernetes and Helm charts
Experience with system administration on both Windows and *nix based platforms including scripting using Powershell and Shell.
Excellent communication skills in English
Bonus points
Knowledge of IP telephony and related technologies/protocols such as SIP, WebRTC.
Experience writing and automating system tests as well as incorporating them into CI/CD pipelines
Experience working with cross functional teams on mature products with many users
Experience working with standards for compliance in the payments industry e.g PCI
Ideal candidate
3+ years full-time professional experience (i.e., 6k+ hours)
Committed to documenting and automating routine tasks
Raise the level of everyone around you
Happy hacking on new technology, loves R&D
Always curious, always learning
Vision for product development and for how a code base evolves
A pleasure to work with
We are Rebtel - People from all around the world, as of now 23, countries and more to come. We believe in equal opportunity and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
