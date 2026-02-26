Senior DevOps Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-02-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Borås
, Vårgårda
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Senior DevOps Engineer to take a key role in evolving an on-premise infrastructure into a highly automated, observable platform built with data-center-like principles. The environment supports more than 2000 hardware setups used daily by engineers and developers, with a strong focus on reliability, scalability, and a developer-first experience.
Job DescriptionDesign, build, and maintain fully automated infrastructure setups for large-scale on-premise environments.
Create and manage unified OS images deployed across a large fleet of hardware setups.
Standardize configuration, provisioning, and lifecycle management using Ansible.
Implement and maintain centralized logging and monitoring using Grafana, Loki, and Alloy.
Ensure logs, metrics, and system signals are consistently collected, searchable, and actionable.
Improve platform visibility to enable faster troubleshooting and higher reliability.
Apply data center-like principles to improve stability, reproducibility, and scalability.
Identify bottlenecks, failure points, and opportunities to increase automation.
Collaborate with engineers and DevOps peers, sharing best practices and mentoring others.
Drive continuous improvement of DevOps processes, tooling, and platform architecture.
RequirementsStrong experience as a DevOps, platform, or infrastructure engineer in complex environments.
Hands-on expertise with Ansible for large-scale automation.
Experience building and maintaining unified OS images and automated provisioning pipelines.
Solid knowledge of Linux systems, networking, and on-premise infrastructure.
Experience with observability stacks, including Grafana and centralized logging solutions (Loki, Alloy, or similar).
Strong scripting skills in Python and/or shell.
Nice to haveExperience in hardware-heavy environments.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7299925-1863444". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9765822