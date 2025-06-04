Senior DevOps Engineer
Keystone Education Group AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-06-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Keystone Education Group AB i Stockholm
Position Overview:
We are seeking an experienced DevOps Engineer to join our growing organization. As a Senior DevOps Engineer, you will play a crucial role in building and optimizing our development and production environments. Ensuring the reliability, scalability, and security of our systems is also part of this role. This is an exciting opportunity to work with a talented team of professionals and contribute to the success of innovative products shaping the future of Education Searching.
Key Responsibilities:
Design, implement, and continuously improve CI/CD pipelines to automate build, test, and deployment processes.
Collaborate with development teams to streamline and optimize development workflows.
Build, optimize and continuously improve our production environments, fostering automation, proactiveness and self-healing.
Optimize our logging, monitoring, observability and alerting solutions to ensure the health and performance of production systems.
Manage and configure our cloud infrastructure.
Implement best practices for security, compliance, and disaster recovery.
Troubleshoot and resolve infrastructure-related issues in production and development environments.
Qualifications:
Proven experience as a DevOps Engineer or similar role with at least 3 years of experience and good knowledge of DevOps principles and best practices.
Experience with CI/CD tools such as GitHub Actions, Git, TeamCity, Octopus.
Experience with managing AWS infrastructure as code with CloudFormation.
Knowledge of Windows and Linux-based operating systems.
Experience with Amazon Web Services cloud platform.
Experience with running .NET services on AWS cloud.
Proven work experience with containerization.
Good communication and collaboration skills.
Why Join Us:
Opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies and contribute to innovative products with a mission to improve people's lives with education.
Collaborative and supportive work environment with a focus on continuous learning and professional development.
Exciting career growth opportunities within a rapidly expanding company.
About the team
The tech team works as an in-house tech department, based out in Stockholm. The responsibilities of the team encompass developing technical platforms and solutions to lay the ground for the rest of the business at Keystone Education Group. We are a rapidly growing company that is now looking for new talents to strengthen our team. Read more about us here: https://www.keg.com/
.
Do you want to join our family? Please send us your application by hitting the button "Apply here!". We are looking for someone who can start as soon as possible in our Stockholm office.
Keystone is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are deeply committed to fostering an inclusive environment for all employees. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Keystone Education Group AB
(org.nr 556652-1653), http://keg.com Arbetsplats
Keystone Education Group Kontakt
Sarpreet Singh sarpreet.singh@keg.com Jobbnummer
9373661