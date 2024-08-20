Senior DevOps Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Senior CI/CD DevOps engineer SW Factory @ Volvo Cars
At Volvo Cars, we are making bold digital visions come true. We aim to lead in the automotive world by creating a digital ecosystem built around making our customers' lives less complicated. We're moving towards becoming more of a software developing company and where our products give the driver's a car-experience that improves every day. Highlights of the areas in focus are Infotainment, Autonomous drive, and a core system optimized for electric cars. We look for curious, creative people who want to change the world through innovative thinking.
What do we offer?
"We drive Continuous Integration to accelerate development and increase quality."
At Software factory we are building a community with highly skilled personnel. We are harmonizing the workflows and developing tools to be used across R&D, with the aim to accelerate the software development at Volvo Cars. We are responsible for:
• Developing continuous integration (CI) architecture & infrastructure.
• Maintaining the complete software build and CI flow.
• Enabling high utilization of infrastructure, test objects and test artefacts.
• Creating automated tools & applications to secure an efficient flow.
• Supporting traceability to fulfill all legal requirements.
We are applying manufacturing principles and techniques to software development to mimic benefits of traditional manufacturing and creating a software product line.
Now we are looking for a Senior CI/CD DevOps engineer to join our journey!
What you'll do
As a senior DevOps engineer at SW Factory, you will work with the full CI/CD Chain from architecture to deployment. You will run as well as maintain our infrastructure through DevOps principles. You will work in a competent agile team, where you will help make an impact. You will support the development teams across R&D with CI -tool and ways-of-working.
Role specifics - Senior DevOps Engineer
As a senior CI/CD DevOps, you will be part of a competent agile team, making a significant impact by supporting various R&D development teams with CI/CD tools and methodologies. Your responsibilities will include configuring, implementing, and automating Continuous Integration/Delivery pipelines for efficient software delivery, which includes the integration of test automation frameworks. You will be expected to continuously strive to improve the speed, efficiency, scalability, and stability of the continuous integration system and environment. Additionally, you will act as a liaison between development teams and IT, helping to capture demand, trends, and other relevant information.
You and your skills
• M.Sc. in Electrical and/or Software Engineering, Computer Engineering, or similar relevant experience.
• Automation scripting Python, Bash, Batch, Groovy or Shell
• You will have solid knowledge and understanding of the fundamental concepts of CI/CD, automated testing, understanding of disciplined
methods in the design, development, debugging and test of software programs.
• Experience of continuous integration infrastructure tool for software development (Jenkins, Zuul CI and similar)
• Experience in relevant tools and techniques (Ansible, Docker, Kubernetes etc)
Meritorious
• Experience working with Linux/Ubuntu/CentOS
• Experience working with AWS/Azure
• Monitoring experience with DataDog and/or ELK Stack (Elasticsearch, Logstash & Kibana)
• Private cloud configuration experience in VMWare, Rackspace, OpenShift or Openstack
• Prior experience working with C/C++ and able to read the code
• Working in an agile environment with agile methodologies like Scrum, Kanban, SAFe, etc.
• Passion for cars
