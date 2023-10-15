Senior Development Engineer, Electrolyzer and Fuel Cell Technologies
Alfa Laval Energy Division is looking for a Senior Development Engineer, Electrolyzer and Fuel cell technologies.
At Alfa Laval, we always go that extra mile to overcome the toughest challenges. Our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people, and planet. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas. And great ideas drive progress. We create better everyday conditions for people. We do this by contributing to a more sustainable future through engineering innovation. We love what we do and we're good at it. But now we want to be even better!
Background
The Energy Division is in a transformation to clean technologies with many new business opportunities and need to strengthen our team. Alfa Laval is active in the entire hydrogen value chain, where our heat transfer technologies are core components. Alfa Laval's proprietary technologies and heat transfer expertise, in combination with its global manufacturing capabilities, are essential to enable the acceleration of a hydrogen economy through our mission to facilitate affordable and efficient solutions at industrial scale. Together with our customers, we are now increasing our focus around innovative technologies for electrolyzer and fuel cell systems.
The Energy division is now looking for a Senior Development Engineer for electrolyzer and fuel cell technologies.
About the job
We offer an interesting job opportunity within the Energy Division for you who enjoy working with key customers in a global market. You will be based in Lund and report to Head of Development for Electrolyzer and Fuel cell technologies.
As Senior Development Engineer, you will work with development of heat exchangers and other thermal components for the electrolyzer and fuel cell systems in an international context.
You will work mainly with thermal clean technologies in project form in very close cooperation with other Development engineers, Application specialists and Laboratory technicians. In addition, you will interact with other Development Engineers as well as key customers.
Your main responsibility area will be the design of the heat exchanger and electrolyzer/fuel cell components where design, simulation, and validation are important activities. Design is done in our 3D-CAD system Creo, and product data is managed in our PDM system.
You will be based in Lund and report to Head of Development for Electrolyzer and Fuel Cell technologies.
Key tasks:
Innovation, development, CAD-modeling, simulations, test specification and analysis, system updates, and problem-solving are typical tasks and will be part of your everyday activities.
Participate in development projects as part of a cross-functional project team where the product design and mechanical aspects will be your responsibility area.
Coaching other designers, securing the knowledge-sharing across the designer teams.
Create design standards for the new product developments.
Who you are
To thrive in the role, you are passionate about clean technologies and to make a difference through technology and innovation. As a person you are positive, customer driven with a target-oriented mindset as well as a solution-oriented team player.
What you know
You have a background as a development engineer with a university or master's degree in mechanical engineering. We expect that you have at least 8 years of experience in product development with good knowledge of working with 3D-CAD.
You have experience in design of thin metallic material (preferable plates) and good knowledge in forming simulation tool.
Experience in working with agile development is a plus. As a person, you are creative with analytical skills and interested in new technology. You are clear in your communication, and you are committed to delivering according to requirements.
Besides working experience, we believe that you are passionate about sustainability and like to constantly grow your experience.
Excellent communication skills, fluent in written and spoken English is a requirement.
What's in it for you
We offer an inspiring and challenging position in an open, friendly, and international environment. A team where we work together in an agile and entrepreneurial way to develop business and create value for our colleagues and customers. Your work will have a true impact for a cleantech and Alfa Laval's future success.
