Senior Development Engineer
2025-02-05
We seek a Senior Development Engineer to join a dynamic team at a global company in Lund, Sweden.
This is a nine-month consultant contract starting at the beginning of April 2025.
The ideal candidate has a strong background in Modelling and Simulation, with expertise in using Abaqus or other Finite Element Analysis (FEA) tools. This role requires working in an agile environment where team collaboration is essential to success.
Key Responsibilities:
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop and implement simulation models using Abaqus or other FEA tools.
Conduct detailed analysis and validation of simulation results to ensure accuracy and reliability.
Participate in agile ceremonies such as daily stand-ups, sprint planning, and retrospectives to ensure effective team collaboration and project progress.
Work closely with design engineers to integrate simulation results into the product development process.
Continuously improve simulation methodologies and processes to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.
Document and present findings and recommendations to stakeholders clearly and concisely.
Required skills:
Experience in supporting teams with complex technical questions related to packaging material
Abaqus knowledge including user-defined UMAT/VUMAT routines
Knowledge of thermo-mechanical simulations
Ortophic material modeling knowledge
Statistical knowledge
Python coding knowledge
Agile/Scrum
Preferred skills:
Packaging material/Paperboard industry and related technologies
