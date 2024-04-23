Senior Development Engineer
Senior Development Engineer Technology Development
Our technologies make the existing industry more sustainable through energy efficiency, emission reduction as well as recovery of waste heat. Our technologies and solutions enable the transition to clean energy and circular economy. The Gasketed Plate Heat Exchanger (GPHE) is one of the most important technologies and a key enabler in the ongoing energy transition.
Who you are
To thrive in this role, you should have a natural curiosity to push boundaries and enjoy being in the conceptual phase of products. It is important that you feel comfortable driving and take responsibility for projects you are involved in with various parties. Furthermore, you need to create and use your network and be able to sell a new idea as you embark on new terrain of various activities, involving colleagues within the various functions.
About the job
To proceed being the world leader in heat transfer we continuously develop and evaluate new technologies to implement in the existing and future GPHE range. To reinforce our Technology development team, we are now looking for a Senior development engineer with project manager skills. The focus is to develop new technology for Gasketed plate heat exchangers.
In the role of Senior development engineer, you will be an important part of the scout for new and developing current technologies. You will be executing different technology concepts with a focus on finding new technical solutions for new market demands including pushing boundaries.
In this role, you will have a creative function collaborating within the network of various functions such as production, sales, sourcing, and external partners to create the path for the next step ahead. We believe that your curiosity for the new and understanding of our existing technologies will be a key driver for you.
What you know
We believe you have an engineering education within a relevant field of expertise. We also believe that you have experience in developing technologies/products. It is expected within this role that you can handle 3D Cad and FE-analysis tools and that you can drive your projects.
What's in it for you
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success. Ersättning
