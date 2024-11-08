Senior Developer with IAM knowledge
2024-11-08
Job description
For our client, we are looking for a Senior Developer with IAM knowledge.
We are seeking a skilled Senior Developer with experience in working as a provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) services to join a dynamic team. This role is ideal for someone who thrives in a collaborative environment, values knowledge sharing, and is eager to contribute to the growth and success of both the team and the solutions they deliver.
Responsibilities
Implement and manage IAM solutions using OpenID Connect, OAuth2, Keycloak, and EntraID.
Develop and maintain applications using Java, Python and React.
Build, deploy, and maintain services in AWS environments.
Collaborate closely with team members and stakeholders to drive technical solutions forward, ensuring high quality and efficient delivery.
Qualifications
Must-have skills:
Strong experience delivering IAM services, using for example OpenID Connect, OAuth2, Keycloak, EntraID.
Knowledge about API Security and Authorization Mechanisms.
Solid knowledge of Java for back-end development.
More than basic understanding of REST and Web APIs
Devops mindset and experience.
Experience working with AWS cloud services.
Familiarity with Python.
Nice-to-Have Skills:
Proficiency in React for front-end development.
Personal attributes:
A collaborative team player, passionate about knowledge sharing and supporting teammates.
Motivated to take ownership and drive solution development.
Willing to advocate for IAM initiatives and support strategic transformation.
Open to being in the office at least two days per week.
Curious and eager to learn new skills, including programming languages, technologies, and services.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential. With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward.
