Senior Design Engineer for Clean and Dry Rooms
ArtiCap AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Danderyd
2024-05-24
About the position
In this role you will be the main point of contact for the Clean and Dry (C&D) Rooms design requirements and machine integration process creating a bridge over the technical gaps between design, construction, commissioning and operations. To achieve the functional process environment as C&D room, you will be working closely with all the discipline leads involved in the project but also with other stakeholders, internal and external, to meet the milestones and quality during the project's lifecycle from concept to operational handover. The role spans over the full project lifecycle from idea to operational hand-over
Responsibilities
You will be responsible for:
Technical project management for integrating the process equipment to a functional C&D room environment.
Single point of contact for technical requirements of the C&D rooms
Provide a functional process environment for C&D rooms
Manage the Interfaces for utilities, machine integration for C&D rooms
Exhaust and waste/dust collection coordination
Coordination with other disciplines as MEP, CSA, Material handling, factory automation, advanced engineering, IT, programs, blueprint
Bridge the technical gap between design, construction, and commissioning, but also maintenance
Participate in requirement specification, design reviews and FATs for process equipment to ensure the factory integration
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-31
Arbetsgivare Articap AB
(org.nr 556641-4933), http://www.articap.com
