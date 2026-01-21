Senior Demand Architect - Stockholm
2026-01-21
About Justera Group Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden.
About the Role: We are seeking an experienced Senior Demand Architect to lead and manage business and information architecture at the Business Unit level. This is a business-appointed role with a strong focus on aligning business requirements with IT architecture, security standards, and long-term strategic roadmaps. The role acts as a key bridge between business stakeholders and IT, ensuring that demand initiatives, projects, and solution designs are aligned with enterprise architecture principles and security requirements.
Key Responsibilities:
Drive and formalize business requirements, including security requirements, for IT projects in collaboration with IT Demand, IT Solution Architects, and relevant stakeholders.
Develop and maintain business architecture roadmaps in close alignment with business leadership, information security functions, and IT architecture teams.
Ensure effective application portfolio management and optimization, including defining target architectures and transition roadmaps.
Participate actively in IT projects, supporting architecture and security reviews throughout project lifecycles and solution evaluations.
Collaborate with central IT and architecture functions to ensure consistency with overall IT strategy and standards.
Requirements:
Proven experience in business and information architecture within large organizations.
Strong understanding of enterprise IT environments and internal IT departments.
Experience working in complex, regulated, or industry-based environments.
Self-driven, proactive, and highly process-oriented.
Strong stakeholder management and communication skills.
What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies
The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects
Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package
A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development
Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance
25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax
