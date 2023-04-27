Senior Delivery Project Manager
Northvolt AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-04-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Borlänge
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a dynamic and experienced Delivery Project Manager to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is part of the Blueprint team based in Stockholm. By joining us, you will play a key role in building one of the first large scale European battery factories at pace with pioneering technology.
We are bold, we are passionate, and we chase excellence.
About the job
As a Delivery Project Manager in the Blueprint team, you will work cross-functionally together with other teams to ensure the adoption of our factory designs in various cell factory Programs. You will deliver the project scope aligned with the strategic themes of Technology and Innovation. You will interface with industry leaders and cutting-edge technology players across the globe.
You will support and collaborate with the Programs to deploy and leverage the Blueprint for a more efficient and speedy delivery. Your responsibilities will focus on the Concept and Basic Design phases, driving standardization & replication across the Project cycles till the execution phase of a working factory.
About the team
The Blueprint team has been established to deliver on Northvolt's vision and bold expansion plans. The team's mission is to deliver a digital factory Blueprint of a scalable, rapidly deployable, highly efficient world class battery factory. It constitutes a comprehensive solution with the framework needed for the establishment of the factory spanning process, equipment, utilities and people.
To summarize, Blueprint is a highly strategic but also execution oriented and cross functional team which aids Northvolt in our mission to enable the future of energy.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Drive coordination between the Blueprint team and cell factory Programs, and collaborate with the Programs to develop and deploy the Blueprint
Ensure strategy development for site relating to capital investment is achieved by delivering projects on time to cost and to sponsor expectation
May also need to manage contractors and third parties as required by Technology developments
The Delivery Manager is expected to act independently leading and managing tasks
Drive engineering work reviews at early stage of the project and manage changes to provide constructive input to design team to prevent rework and optimize execution.
Drive standardization of Design and execution planning through the Blueprint Program "playbook"
Have the proven ability to apply project management principle in the design and execution of capital projects. Have the capability to assess and evaluate cost, schedule, safety/integrity benefits of activities funded through CAPEX/OPEX budget
Maintain safety compliance. Need to keep all the safety measures in mind needed to work in compliance with the necessary safety norms
Our organization values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. The person we are looking for is driven, caring and structured. You are goal oriented, curious and eager to learn. You thrive by leading others and work towards common goals. You are used to a high paced work environment and got good time management skills. Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humour.
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognize that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development. For us it's important to look at your skills and potential, please refrain form including your picture and age with your application to help us with this.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap.
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have :
A relevant university degree (M.Sc. / MBA or similar). Engineering degree preferred
At least 15 years working experience in a demanding industrial environment with roles in either Factory Design and Execution, Technical Project Management, Engineering or Operations
Experience building and designing factories
Industrialization experience, preferably from automotive, battery or other relevant industry
Exposure to Construction, Supply Base Management, Procurement, Process Engineering, Manufacturing, Automation, R&D, Business Development and Finance. You need to have a general understanding of all key functions of an industrial organization whilst possessing an analytical skillset to allow you to dive into detailed problem solving together with subject matter experts
Leadership qualities and ability to build trust and motivation with key stakeholders to ensure implementation of initiatives
Excellent English written and oral skills
Bonus points for:
Experience from greenfield and/or brownfield projects
Fluency in other languages (Japanese, Swedish, Chinese, French)
Experience from a multi-cultural environment
Great Place to Work Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt AB
(org.nr 559015-8894)
Alströmergatan 20 (visa karta
)
112 47 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7708150