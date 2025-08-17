Senior Data Scientist
Senior Data Scientist - Pricing Recommendations
We are looking for a Senior Data Scientist to join our team working with pricing recommendation models, focused on optimizing price strategies during online sales events. In this role, you will work directly with machine learning solutions that guide pricing decisions across the product lifecycle.
Main Responsibilities:
Design, develop, and refine ML models that generate data-driven price recommendations aligned with business objectives.
Partner with ML engineers and data engineers to ensure seamless operations, quickly resolving technical issues and challenges.
Monitor system performance throughout sales cycles, continuously improving models to maximize business impact.
Qualifications:
Strong programming background with solid expertise in machine learning, including forecasting and mathematical optimization.
Business-oriented mindset with the ability to interpret system behavior and connect insights to measurable outcomes.
Experience solving open-ended problems and driving improvements in collaboration with both technical teams and stakeholders.
About You:
An experienced data scientist with a proven track record of working in cross-functional teams.
Skilled at turning hypotheses into practical solutions and taking ownership of initiatives from concept to delivery.
Comfortable in fast-paced settings, with a passion for building data-driven solutions that deliver real business value.
About Rasulson Consulting
About Rasulson Consulting

Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.
