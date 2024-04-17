Senior Data Scientist
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-04-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What do our customers expect from our products? How do they use their trucks? We want to know more and need a Data Scientist to support! At Customer Feature Data Analytics, we are currently looking for a Data Scientist to enhance our customer knowledge. As a data Scientist, your creative thinking and problem-solving skills will contribute to solving complex challenges in the areas of data mining, processing, modelling and knowledge building. You will be actively finding new ways to understanding our customers' usage and their expectations on our vehicles. You will also work closely with our engineers to provide them with support and tools to investigate data, plan for future test strategies, and formulate requirements and demands on our products.
Core Responsibilities
As a Data Scientist you will be responsible for all steps of an analytics assignment, from data collection, exploration, data structuring, modeling, problem solving and recommendation. You will develop and implement data-driven methods to assist feature leaders and test engineers in setting the right requirements and improving test methods. You will contribute with technical insight to the strategy and roadmap for the analytics area. Combining data sources (like production vehicles data, field test logs, map databases) you will enhance our Customer Knowledge, our test codes and provide inputs to create new duty cycles.
Required Competencies
• Analytical and statistical skills: Recognizing patterns in data, information, or events, drawing logical conclusions, and making recommendations of the most suitable models and statistical approaches.
• Innovation: Reframing traditional patterns of thinking and applying new and evolving ideas, methods, designs and technologies. You are able to identify new opportunities and convince peers, managers and internal stakeholders to test out new approaches.
• Attention to detail: Monitoring adherence to standards and actively checking for accuracy of data received or generated.
• Knowledge in developing statistical models to describe and evaluate vehicle usage in automotive applications.
• Some experience from the automotive industry is preferred.
Furthermore we see that you have:
* Master's Degree in Engineering, Computer Science, Physics, Mathematics, Statistics or equivalent.
* Some years experience from working as a data scientist
* Knowledgeable in programming languages such as SQL, Python and PySpark. Knowledge in R or Matlab is a plus.
* Experience working with data analytics tools and platforms such as Azure, Hadoop, Databricks, PowerBI, Bitbucket, GIT or equivalent.
* Experience wokring with methods or work related to design of experiments, data visualization, physical testing, analytical/virtual model building, probabilistic modeling or Monte Carlo simulations.
Personal Qualities
We believe to be successful in this position you need to have a positive mindset. We also believe that you have a desire and self-confidence to set a clear course for the future. You have excellent communication skills, enjoy networking and creating relations. You are well organized and structured with the ability to drive things to completion and you see yourself as a team player.
Ready for the next move?
Send your application as soon as possible. Interviews will be made on a continuous basis. We'd love to hear from you so don't hesitate to reach out to us if you have any questions! Please contact Johan Gustafsson, johan.gustafsson@volvo.com
. Last application date is 17th of April.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "8756-42420167". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Johan Gustafsson 031660000 Jobbnummer
8620113