Senior Data Scientist
2024-03-14
About us
We are a team that focuses on providing insights from data to drive the development of premium battery electric trucks and busses. Our purpose is to make insights from data an integral part in the decision making across the organization. We are growing the team and are now looking for a new colleague to join us in the quest to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable transport system.
About you
You possess a solid foundation in Data Science and have real experience turning complex datasets into actionable insights. Your approach is collaborative, appreciating the value of a team effort in achieving your objectives. You are keen on being involved in initiatives from start to finish and put the needs of the insights' consumer at the center of your work. As you aim to transform data into actionable insights, you're excited to collaborate and grow within an organization that pushes the boundaries for electrified transportation.
Your role
* Data Science: Use the complete data science toolbox to provide insights that can steer engineering, product, and strategy decisions within the electrical vehicle development.
* Stakeholder Engagement: Spend significant time with stakeholders, understanding their questions, the decisions they are making, and ensuring that data solutions are tailored to their unique needs.
Our domain: Acquire an understanding of the development of electrified commercial vehicles and deliver data initiatives with tangible business outcomes.
To succeed in this role, we think that you:
* Work with large datasets to derive actionable insights and make them understandable and useful for the target user.
* Communicate and collaborate effectively with cross-functional audiences and look beyond initial feedback to truly understand the stakeholders needs.
* Are comfortable using Python and SQL as your main everyday tools to analyze, visualize and transform data.
* Possess 5+ years of experience from working in a data science role leveraging cloud platforms like AWS and Snowflake.
* Hold a bachelor's or master's degree in a relevant field such as Computer Science, Data Science, or Statistics.
We put a lot of focus on your personal traits and that you'll be a good fit in our team, so if you don't tick all the boxes please apply anyway!
Recruiting manager Georg von Zedtwitz-Liebenstein - who am I?
"I believe that my most important contribution as a manager is to equip the team with the needed capabilities to succeed. This includes everything from facilitating the team's development to clarifying our objectives for the team to be confident in their decision-making."
How it is to work at Scania
Scania is proud to be a flat organization, where we strive to support each other and exchange knowledge to succeed. At Scania, we promote building networks and relations to excel. Scania's culture is characterized by openness, diversity, and respect for the individual. The people who work here are our most important asset, so we will invest in you to help you grow with us.
We offer a flexible way of working to balance work and your personal life. You will have the opportunity to share your working time between our offices in Södertälje, our coworking hub in Stockholm and working from home.
More benefits that we offer
* Individual development plan
* Individual onboarding
* Access to skills development through Scania Academy
Performance bonus, company health center, leasing car, etc.
Apply now
If you are looking to apply your data skills in a role that contributes to the development of sustainable transport solutions, I would like to hear from you.
Please reach out to my colleague, Patrik Neckman, if you have any questions about the recruitment process. You will reach him at patrik.neckman@scania.com
or +46 737269409.
