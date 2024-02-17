Senior Data Scientist
2024-02-17
At Epidemic Sound, we make soundtracking content simple and inspiring with unlimited access to music and sound effects. Headquartered in Stockholm, with offices all over the world, we are a force of over 500 on a mission to soundtrack the world. Our innovative licensing model paves the way for creators - from YouTubers to small businesses to the world's most recognizable brands such as Netflix, Redbull and BBC - to use sound to enhance their content while simultaneously supporting artists both financially and creatively. Epidemic Sound music is heard 2 billion times a day on YouTube alone and is recognized as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies by the Financial Times. Epidemic Sound is backed by EQT, Blackstone, Creandum, Atwater Capital to name a few.
We are looking for two senior data scientists to join our fast paced environment. If you're interested in the intersection of music and tech, and looking for a large variety of analytics problems to solve - keep reading!
Job Summary:
As a Senior Data Scientist at Epidemic Sound, you'll work to build knowledge from our data in order to facilitate the development of products, business and growth. You combine long term work on building our data fundamentals with operational day to day guidance of your stakeholders and team mates. You'll join a small team and a wider analytics department, so expect to split your time between analysis, coding, data modeling and larger, more collaborative projects.
To thrive in this role we think you enjoy taking ownership of and clarifying complex problems, you see the value of experimentation in a product organization and you often find yourself being a mentor to your teammates.
Responsibilities:
Work both independently and collaboratively with other data scientists, analysts, engineers, designers, researchers, and product managers to accomplish complex projects that deliver value
Create functional datasets for wide use by utilizing best practice for code, documentation and data structures
Build and document best practices across the board (e.g. code, visualization and version control for analytical projects)
Design and analyze experiments to understand ecosystems, user behaviors, and long-term trends to guide product teams and other stakeholders in feature development
Use predictive modeling to increase and optimize customer experiences, revenue generation, ad targeting, music acquisition and other business outcomes
Requirements:
Deep expertise in the fields of statistics, data science and analytics
Proven track record of successfully breaking down projects to smaller components and leading them across the finish line
Deep understanding and experience of engineering practices
Worked with or lead experiments in a product organization, ideally in collaboration with product teams
Great communication and stakeholder management skills
Comfortable in SQL, Python (or R) and cloud environments - we use GCP
Preferred Qualifications/ Bonus Skills:
Experience with defining best practices for scalable data modelling (maintaining data pipelines, data warehouse design, CI/CD)
Experience with productionising machine learning models
Have worked with B2B and/or marketing
Equal Opportunity Employer
We believe that bringing people together from different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives makes for a healthy workplace, a more successful business and a better world. We value diversity and encourage everyone to come and soundtrack the world with us.
