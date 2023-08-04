Senior Data Scientist
Hej, Truecaller is calling you from Stockholm, Sweden! Ready to pick up?
Truecaller transformed how we communicate when we launched in 2009 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Our mission is to build trust everywhere by making tomorrow's communication smarter, safer, and more efficient. We focus on bringing smart services with big social impacts, like protecting people from fraud, harassment, and scam calls or messages. We identify new numbers from anywhere in the world and build a space for trustworthy conversations, for those that matter. Truecaller is loved by over 350 million people around the world and is growing very rapidly across regions.
Who we are:
The world's #1 caller ID and spam-blocking service for Android and iOS.
A team of 400 people from ~35 different nationalities, spread across our headquarters in Stockholm and offices in Bangalore, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Tel Aviv and Nairobi.
Listed On Nasdaq OMX Stockholm, Large Cap
As a Senior Data Scientist, you will support our product teams and our leadership with insights gained from analyzing company data. Work with large data sets to find opportunities for product and process optimization and use models to test the effectiveness of different courses of action.
What do we expect from you
5 + years of industry experience in a Data Scientist position or a relevant field
Advanced experience using Python
Advanced experience using Spark
Advanced expertise in analytical and quantitative problem solving
Experience with data warehousing principles with solid knowledge of SQL
Experience with data analytics, data wrangling, and visualization tools
Knowledge about machine learning and statistical methods for predictive modeling
A passion for discovering solutions hidden in large data sets and working with stakeholders to improve business outcomes.
Excellent communication and presentation skills in English
What will you work on
Collect large amounts of raw input data and convert them into insights, actions, and outcomes
Employ data-driven techniques to solve business-related issues
Promote and shape the usage of data, analytics, and ML capabilities in the team and across the organization
It would be great if you also have
Deep knowledge of Machine Learning and Predictive Modeling
Machine learning engineering (building ML pipelines, etc.)
ETL/ELT workflows (Apache Airflow), schedulers, and event-based triggers
Experience with GCP
Experience with Spark Scala
Experience with mobile application ecosystems and technologies
What we offer:
A smart, talented and agile team: An international team where ~35 nationalities are working together in several locations and time zones with a learning, sharing and fun environment.
A great compensation package: Competitive salary, 30 days of paid vacation, flexible working hours, private health insurance and pension contribution, Udemy membership to keep learning and improving, gym membership.
Great tech tools: Pick the computer and phone that you fancy the most within our budget ranges.
Do it your way: We work in-office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with flexibility on the other days. You can enjoy 3 weeks working remotely from anywhere you want per year.
Office life: Enjoy your days with a wide range of yummy snacks and beverages, and have fun at our playroom! As well, as exciting company parties and team activities such as Lab days, Running team, and Geek lunch!
Come as you are:
Truecaller is diverse, equal, and inclusive. We need a wide variety of backgrounds, perspectives, beliefs, and experiences in order to keep building our great products. No matter where you are based, which language you speak, your accent, race, religion, color, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, etc. All those things make you who you are, and that's why we would love to meet you. Så ansöker du
