Senior Data Scientist

Are you looking for an R&D environment where you can work with world-class scientists and engineers on cutting edge projects? Do you want to contribute to a better world while building a career? Do you also have a passion for science, engineering, technology, business, data and human creativity?
We are now looking for Senior Data Scientists to join our Data & AI Engineering unit. You will be part of a diverse and inclusive team of Data Scientists and Engineers working on solving interesting, real-world problems that truly make a difference. Your main responsibilities will be to deliver value for clients in the Nordics. Supported by our global knowledge base and network of skilled colleagues, you will be part of strategic discussions, contribute to solutioning and be a driving force for the competence development of your junior colleagues.
Our HQ in Gothenburg. Possibility to work from Stockholm or Malmö can be considered on a case to case basis.
Requirements for the role:
- Masters or PhD in science in a scientific fields (computer science, mathematics, biology, engineering etc.)
- A minimum of 5 years of relevant academic or professional experience within data engineering and data science
- An analytical mindset, a willingness to roll up your sleeves and solve hands-on technical challenges
- Excellent communication and presentation skills and an ability to explain complex concepts
- Experience in one or several object-oriented scripting languages: Python, Java, C++, Scala, etc.
- Knowledge of cloud platforms, tools and services provided by AWS, Azure or Google Cloud
- Understanding how to implement effective ETL steps on said platforms
- Professional level in English
Meritorious skills:
- 10+ years of professional experience
- Business analysis and tech project management skills are an advantage
- Working knowledge of databases, SQL and/or Elasticsearch, and experience with data management tools such as Databricks.
- Experience implementing data pipelines using tools such as Spark SQL, PySpark, Kafka and Hadoop.
What we offer
Capgemini Engineering is one of the world's leading consulting companies in R&D. We work in most industries globally. In Scandinavia we work within Automotive, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail and Life Science industry. We deliver, together with our global centers of expertise, solutions for both large global customers and smaller local start-up companies.
We offer you a work environment branded by innovation. You will be working with the cutting edge of IT and technology, surrounded by dedicated and skilled colleagues with high expertise.
As a consultant at Capgemini Engineering and a member of the Data & AI team, you will belong in a global professional community of Data & AI experts with well formed career paths, trainings and opportunities for mentorship and continuous competence development opportunities.
Welcome with your application and Get The Future You Want!
Recruitment process during the summer holiday
Right now it's holiday season at Capgemini Engineering. We look forward to review your application upon our return in week 33 and expect to be able to give you feedback towards the end of August. Thank you for your patience!
Capgemini Engineering is an integral part of the Capgemini Group, a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided every day by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of EUR16 billion.
