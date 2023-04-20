Senior Data Scientist - Proteomics
Pelago Bioscience is growing and we have an exciting opportunity for an experienced and motivated Senior Data Scientist in Proteomics within our R&D department. The post holder will help us expand our data science function by developing our capabilities and driving innovation to connect biology and data.
In this position you'll be leveraging your knowledge in machine learning and bioinformatics to identify and generate insights and relationships from proteomic based CETSA experiments with other methodologies. CETSA is uniquely poised to define target engagement within physiological settings, describing perturbations in the initiating molecular interactions and close networks across the proteome. You will work closely with a variety of colleagues across departments including lab experimentalists and data focused colleagues with an ambition to inform and contribute future strategies in both the experimental and data science themes at Pelago. More specifically, this role will provide computational analysis and solutions to enable and improve the output from our technical platforms with a biology-centric focus.
Responsibilities
Collaborate with the research team to develop CETSA methodologies.
Analyze, integrate and visualize CETSA data generated by the research team and by collaborators.
Develop and implement algorithms and statistical models to analyze and integrate large-scale data sets.
Apply machine learning techniques to complex data.
Interpret and present results to cross-functional teams, including biologists, drug discovery scientists, and computational scientists.
Contribute to the development of novel data analysis pipelines and tools to streamline the data analysis process and incorporate new technologies and methodologies into the research.
Qualifications
Ph.D. in Bioinformatics, Computational Biology or a related field.
Minimum of 5 years of experience in analyzing proteomics, other omics or imaging data.
Experience in assembling, analyzing, and visualizing complex data sets
Industry experience is highly valued
Strong knowledge of and experience using machine learning algorithms.
Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills, with the ability to think critically and creatively.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively in a multidisciplinary team.
Pelago Bioscience is located in state-of-the-art new facilities on Campus Solna in Stockholm with a competitive compensation programme. We have a deep focus on enabling and supporting our customers in discovering new Biology and working with our partners to better human health.
Please reach out to recruiting@pelagobio.com
