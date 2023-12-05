Senior Data Policy Specialist
AstraZeneca AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2023-12-05
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AstraZeneca AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Södertälje
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have expertise in project management and passion for data governance? Would you like to apply your expertise to impact medical advancement in a company that follows the science and turns ideas into life changing medicines? Then AstraZeneca might be the one for you!
This is an opportunity to build unrivalled capabilities in a place that promotes learning agility and offers development opportunities. We never stand still so you'll have the chance to constantly grow your abilities, skills and knowledge.
We are now looking for a Senior Data Policy Specialist to join our R&D Data Office within R&D Data Science & AI department. This role will be based at AstraZeneca's dynamic sites in Gothenburg (Sweden), Warsaw (Poland) or Barcelona (Spain).
Our R&D Data Office mission is to unlock value from data for scientific insights and pipeline development. Key element of this journey is enabling data reuse in collaboration with external partners at the same time balancing risks relating to privacy, ethics, legal and/or business sensitivity. In this role you'll have the opportunity to work with variety of topics around data governance and data reuse. You will be able to constantly learn and develop every single day while making a meaningful impact on patients' lives.
Accountabilities
*
Contribute to forums shaping policy (e.g. Policy Operational Team, Policy Council)
*
Lead defined projects related to risk mitigation and compliance for data re-use and use
*
Support internal stakeholders with shaping data sharing projects (internal & collaboration) according to policy
*
Lead defined policy implementation projects e.g. Legal and Informed Consent Framework
*
Contribute to compliance checks to ensure data re-use / use processes follow policy
*
Contribute to Policy Projects within R&D and at Enterprise-level
Essential for the role
*
Relevant degree in Information/Data Science, Computer Science, Informatics, IT, Medical, life sciences, Legal or other related discipline.
*
Experience of pharma and the life sciences
*
Excellent communication skills and ability to build strong relationships.
*
Strong project or programme management skills
*
Excellent organisational skills, and ability to juggle different projects/priorities and deliver high quality outcomes under pressure
Desirables for the role
*
Experience of achieving tangible and acknowledged value in a similar position and scale of challenge and opportunity.
*
Change Management track record.
*
Experience with governance, risk management, data sharing and/or responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI)
When we put unexpected teams in the same room, we unleash bold thinking with the power to inspire life-changing medicines. In-person working gives us the platform we need to connect, work at pace and challenge perceptions. That's why we work, on average, a minimum of three days per week from the office. But that doesn't mean we're not flexible. We balance the expectation of being in the office while respecting individual flexibility. Join us in our unique and ambitious world.
Why AstraZeneca?
Join the team unlocking the power of what science can do. We are working towards treating, preventing, modifying, and even curing some of the world's most complex diseases. Here we have the potential to grow our pipeline and positively impact the lives of billions of patients around the world. It's our combination of curiosity and courage that drives us, inspired by the possibility of doing things that have never been done before.
So, what's next?
Are you already imagining yourself joining our team? Good, because we can't wait to hear from you. Welcome with your application no later than December 18th, 2023.
#DataAI Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-186381". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Astrazeneca AB
(org.nr 556011-7482) Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca AB Kontakt
AstraZeneca eleonor.ehrman@astrazeneca.com Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där AstraZeneca AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8307813