Senior Data Platform Architect
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-07-15
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
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, Helsingborg
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will shape a governed self-service data platform in a complex global retail environment where centrally managed reporting, domain-owned data products, and enterprise integration need to work together. The focus is on building the architecture capability for a self-service data platform and creating the patterns, guardrails, and target-state decisions that help teams scale with control. You will work closely with stakeholders across data, platform, governance, security, IAM, cloud, and domain teams, while also supporting a reporting organization working with Microsoft Power BI and Microsoft Fabric. This is a strong opportunity to influence platform direction, governance, and architecture choices in a modern data landscape.
Job DescriptionYou define and evolve the target-state architecture and platform guardrails for the self-service data platform.
You guide architecture decisions in Microsoft Fabric across Lakehouse, Warehouse, Pipelines, Dataflows, notebooks, semantic models, APIs, and integrations.
You create reusable patterns for workspaces, environments, capacity, tenant setup, deployment, and lifecycle management.
You shape data-product patterns covering layering, data contracts, metadata, lineage, versioning, and consumption standards.
You design governance approaches for catalog strategy, quality frameworks, federated governance, and platform controls.
You define integration patterns for APIs, batch, events, CDC, D365, Dataverse, and legacy-source connectivity.
You support secure access models, environment separation, retailer segregation, and identity patterns.
You assess when Microsoft Fabric is the right fit and when other platforms or tools, such as Databricks, should be considered.
You contribute architecture reviews, Architecture Decision Records, and technical guidance across both the platform and reporting domains.
RequirementsStrong and demonstrable data-platform architecture experience, including ownership of scalable platform designs rather than only individual solutions or pipelines.
Strong Microsoft Fabric, Azure data-platform, or equivalent modern cloud data-platform experience with a clear transfer path to Fabric.
Deep understanding of lakehouse architecture, data warehousing, data modeling, and data-product patterns.
Strong understanding of governance, security, IAM, lineage, metadata, and operational requirements at design level.
Experience with integration patterns including APIs, batch, events, CDC, and legacy-source connectivity.
Proven ability to create, communicate, and defend Architecture Decision Records with senior stakeholders.
Ability to define standards, guardrails, and reusable patterns that delivery teams can adopt.
Minimum approximately eight years of data-platform experience with demonstrable platform-level architecture ownership.
You communicate clearly in English.
Nice to haveExperience with Databricks, Azure Data Lake, Azure Data Factory, or Synapse.
Experience with Microsoft Purview, including catalog, Data Map, lineage, and governance tooling.
Knowledge of Fabric domains, workspace design, deployment pipelines, and tenant-level setup.
Experience from D365 F&O, Dataverse, CORE, or similar enterprise source systems.
Experience with data mesh, domain-owned data products, or federated governance.
Exposure to platform operations, observability, FinOps, and SLA or SLO design.
Experience from franchise, retail, or multi-entity data-segregation scenarios.
Relevant certifications such as DP-600, DP-700, or Azure Solutions Architect Expert.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8066973-2100857". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
SJ Lounge Malmö (visa karta
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211 20 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
10003065