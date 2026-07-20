Senior Data Platform Architect
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-07-20
, Burlöv
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, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will take a key role in shaping a governed self-service data platform in a complex retail environment. The focus is on enabling centrally managed reporting, governed self-service, and scalable domain-owned data products that can support many parts of the business.
In this role, you will guide the target-state architecture for a modern data platform and help create the standards, guardrails, and reusable patterns that make it scalable over time. You will work closely with teams across enterprise architecture, security, IAM, governance, cloud, and delivery, while also supporting reporting and analytics initiatives built on Microsoft technologies.
This is a strong opportunity for you if you enjoy platform thinking, architecture ownership, and influencing how data products and reporting capabilities are built in a large international setting.
Job DescriptionYou will define and evolve the target-state architecture for the self-service data platform and document key decisions through Architecture Decision Records.
You will guide architecture across Microsoft Fabric, including Lakehouse, Warehouse, Pipelines, Dataflows, notebooks, semantic models, APIs, and integrations.
You will establish patterns for workspaces, environments, capacity, tenants, deployment, and lifecycle management.
You will define reusable data-product patterns covering layering, data contracts, metadata, lineage, versioning, and consumption standards.
You will support architecture for current and future domain data products and help teams adopt platform standards.
You will design governance principles, including catalog strategy, quality framework, federated governance, and platform guardrails.
You will define integration patterns for APIs, batch, events, CDC, D365, Dataverse, and legacy-source connectivity.
You will assess when Microsoft Fabric is the right fit and when other tools, such as Databricks, are more appropriate.
You will guide secure access models, environment separation, identity patterns, and data segregation needs.
You will define SLA and SLO principles and provide architecture reviews and technical guidance across platform and reporting teams.
RequirementsStrong and demonstrable data-platform architecture experience, including ownership of scalable platform designs rather than only individual solutions or pipelines.
Strong Microsoft Fabric, Azure data-platform, or equivalent modern cloud data-platform experience with a clear transfer path to Fabric.
Deep understanding of lakehouse architecture, data warehousing, data modeling, and data-product patterns.
Strong understanding of governance, security, IAM, lineage, metadata, and operational requirements at design level.
Experience with integration patterns including APIs, batch, events, CDC, and legacy-source connectivity.
Proven ability to create, communicate, and defend Architecture Decision Records with senior stakeholders.
Ability to define standards, guardrails, and reusable patterns that delivery teams can adopt.
Minimum approximately eight years of data-platform experience with demonstrable platform-level architecture ownership.
You communicate clearly in English.
Nice to haveExperience with Databricks, Azure Data Lake, Azure Data Factory, or Synapse.
Experience with Microsoft Purview, including catalog, Data Map, lineage, and governance tooling.
Experience with Fabric domains, workspace design, deployment pipelines, and tenant-level setup.
Experience with D365 F&O, Dataverse, CORE, or similar enterprise-source systems.
Experience with data mesh, domain-owned data products, or federated governance.
Exposure to platform operations, observability, FinOps, and SLA or SLO design.
Experience from franchise, retail, or multi-entity data-segregation scenarios.
Relevant certifications such as DP-600, DP-700, or Azure Solutions Architect Expert.
You are comfortable working in a platform-building environment where not everything is fully defined, and you create clear documentation and reusable patterns as part of your daily work.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8096529-2108139". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
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