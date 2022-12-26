Senior Data Engineer to Advanced Analytics team
2022-12-26
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements.The Advanced Analytics team at Scania IT is a Centre of Excellence within data science and serves all of Scania. Our mission is to make data-driven decision-making an integrated part of everyday work in all business areas. We are now looking for a Senior Data Engineer to join our awesome team.
Your role as Senior Data Engineer
You will be responsible for data management within advanced analytics projects, taking ownership of the architectural aspects while keeping a focus on data quality and validation in close cooperation with business and other team members. This is a great opportunity for someone who enjoys building state-of-the-art data pipelines for data science and optimization solutions, that have a very real impact on Scania across multiple business domains. As part of the Centre of Excellence, you will also advocate for a data-driven culture within the company and push long-term value creation through the development of outstanding data products.
Your profile
To thrive with us, we think you are an analytical, curious, and solution-oriented team player and preferably you have some of the skills listed below:
• BSc or MSc in Computer Science or related field or equivalent experience
• 5+ years of software engineering experience in an agile environment
• Experience building, optimizing, testing, deploying and monitoring data pipelines
• Proven programming skills in Python, Spark & SQL
• Experience with AWS, Databricks and Snowflake
• Solid interpersonal skills, experience collaborating with data scientists and data domain experts
• Proficiency in English
Information and Application
If you have specific questions regarding the position! Please contact Björn Andersson, Manager at +46 855350689.
Kindly note that we will be on annual leave during the vacation period (Christmas & New Year), selection and interviews will be held after this period and after the last application date. Please also note that background checks are performed at the final stage of the employee selection process if the position requires it.
Location: Södertälje
We are looking forward to reading your application, the last day to apply is 2023-01-26
Scania is a part of Traton Group and one of the world 's leading manufacturers of trucks and buses for heavy transport applications. Scania is also leading provider of industrial and marine engines. Service-related products account for a growing proportion of the company 's operations, assuring Scania customers of cost-effective transport solutions and maximum uptime. Scania also offers financial services.
Scania's IT organisation is an integrated part of the company providing products and services to all business units worldwide. Based on deep Scania business knowledge and internal relations we balance in-house core competences and service production with services externally sourced and governed by us. We are around 1500 people and the majority is located in Sodertalje. Ersättning
