Senior Data Engineer GCP -Stockholm
2025-01-27
Please read carefully before sending your application
Responsibilities:
• Take end-to-end responsibility to build, optimize and support of existing and new data products towards the defined target vision
• Be a champion of DevOps mindset and principles and able to manage CI/CD pipelines and terraform as well as Cloud infrastructure, in our context, it is GCP (Google Cloud Platform).
• Ensure that our built data products work as independent units of deployment and non-functional aspects of the data products follow the defined standards for security, scalability, observability, and performance.
• Work close to the Product Owner and other stakeholders around vision for existing data products and identifying new data products to support our customer needs
• Work with product teams within and outside our domain around topics that relate to the data mesh concept.
• Evaluate and drive continuous improvement and reducing technical debt in the teams
• Maintain expertise in latest data/analytics and cloud technologies
Must have Qualifications :
• Passion for Data, people, and technology
• At least 4+ year's work experience including hands-on as either:
o Data engineer on modern cloud data platforms /or advanced analytics environments.
o Software Engineer with cloud technologies and infrastructure
• Experience in different data formats (Avro, Parquet)
• Experience in data query languages (SQL or similar)
• Experience in data centric programming using one of more programming languages Python, Java /or Scala.
• Good understanding of different data modelling techniques and trade-off
• Knowledge of NoSQL and RDBMS databases
• Have a collaborative and co-creative mindset with excellent communication skills
• Motivated to work in an environment that allows you to work and take decisions independently
• Experience in working with data visualization tools
• Fluent in English both written and verbal
Advantage if you also have:
• Experience in GCP tools - Dataflow, Dataproc and Bigquery
• Experience in data processing framework - Beam, Spark, Hive, Flink
Business understanding of retail industry
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-31
E-post: careers.datacentric@gmail.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
