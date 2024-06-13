Senior Data Engineer for Devoteam
2024-06-13
Company Description
With 25 years under our belt, Devoteam we're a strong global player with over 10,000 professionals across 20 countries. Our values are rooted in diversity, inclusion, and continuous learning. In Sweden, where we have been present since 2000, our offices in Stockholm, Malmö, and Halmstad reflect our dedication to accessibility and a balanced workspace.
As a Premier and MSP Partner of Google, we're quite hands-on. We focus on Infrastructure Modernization, Data Management, Smart Analytics, Application Modernization, and AI & Machine Learning. It's about practical innovation, and together with Google, we're good at it.
We work on meaningful projects and support over 2,500 customers in 20 countries. It's about making things happen and shaping the future tangibly. Join us, and let's build what's next, together.
Job Description
As a Senior Data Engineer at Devoteam G Cloud Sweden you will work as a part of the specialised team helping our customers to innovate and improve their business through the usage of the Google Cloud Platform.
Your main responsibility will be to design, develop and deliver custom-made data solutions (databases, data pipelines and data warehousing) addressing the specific needs of our customers. Always striving for efficiency and high quality you will use your knowledge and experience to find the best answers.
You will become the trusted and valued subject-matter expert and advisor for both our clients and other members of our team, supporting the pre-sale activities and helping others to get up to speed and resolve the issues that they face. You can expect to be engaged in different projects that will both utilise and greatly expand your knowledge of and understanding of different companies and industries.
Qualifications
About you:
You are a person with true passion for working with Data in the Cloud, who enjoys the challenge and figuring out the best solutions. You are keeping up with the constantly evolving technology thanks to your curiosity and willingness to keep on learning.
As a Senior team member you are capable of independent work, prioritising your tasks and driving your own projects. At the same time you enjoy interacting with other passionate professionals, sharing insights and ideas to find the best possible solutions.
Working in a client-facing role you are a great communicator, able to both understand the customers' needs and translate them into technical requirements, as well as hold presentations and workshops adapted to your audience.
You also have a strong business mindset. You are able to identify business needs, set business goals and outcomes. You also know how to track these and make sure they are reached. You understand business concepts and can spot potential opportunities.
To succeed in this role we believe you have:
Comprehensive experience designing, developing and deploying databases, data pipelines and data warehouses
An understanding of data warehousing concepts, setups and data warehouse design patterns
Solid programming skills in Python or Java
Previous experience of working with Data in the Cloud, preferably GCP
Good communication skills and ability to cooperate with diverse teams and customers
Full proficiency in English
Additional information
We offer you:
Encouragement and support for training and certification, in the form of coaching from other team members, cost coverage, and financial incentives.
Challenging and rewarding assignments, many of which are end-to-end.
A hybrid work model as standard, with flexible working hours and location to support your work-life balance.
An international, diverse, and inclusive team.
A human-centric and value-based company culture.
Wellness grants for sports activities (5,000 SEK/year).
A modern office in central Stockholm.
Full provision of work tools.
A variety of social events.
About Devoteam G Cloud Sweden:
At Devoteam, you'll find a forward-thinking workspace. We're big on fostering a culture of continuous learning and career progression. Our team is genuine, inclusive, and ready to welcome you.
We keep work hours flexible to ensure you strike that work-life balance just right.
Our benefits are built from genuine concern and an eye for balance. Think wellness grants for healthier living, parental leave compensation for invaluable family time, insurance for peace of mind, and some well-thought-out social events to bond with your colleagues. Plus, continuous learning is close to our hearts, so expect a certifications program that has your back.
In a nutshell, at Devoteam, we care.
