Senior Data Engineer
Sogeti Sverige AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2022-12-22
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sogeti Sverige AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Uppsala
, Västerås
, Nyköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you our next Senior Data Engineer?
Join Sogeti and our customers on the journey into the future!
We need to expand together with our customers with strong and experienced talents in the field. You want to continue working and developing with the latest technologies within Data in the cloud?
Then this opportunity is the next step for you!
Sogeti is in an expansive phase within Data Management, Business Intelligence, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence where we are at the forefront with our customers and offer the latest solutions and technologies. Now we are looking for more talent to grow the team of sharp consultants who want to be involved in building and developing the solutions of the future. We strongly believe that the future is very much about information management and there you will play a key role and, together with your colleagues, developing innovative solutions for our customers.
We do everything for you to develop on the latest technologies, and we make sure that you get to work on the assignments you are passionate about and that we enable training and certifications for your continued development. In addition to this, we place great emphasis on team spirit and having fun at work.
Qualifications:
We are looking for you with senior experience in Information Management that are still curious, driven and love both technology and challenges.
-
Preferably you have a number of the following technical skills;
At least 5 years work experience as Data Engineer, preferably within the Azure Data stack.
-
Experienced in Information Management in large organizations and/or with large amounts of data.
-
Data Management/Processing in the cloud, above all Azure but also AWS and GCP will do well as long as you have a solid, senior experience.
-
Since we also have several small and large customers in the public sector, experience with on-prem is also interesting for us.
-
Databricks, Data Factory, Synapse, Snowflake, Informatica, Spark, Hadoop, Kafka, Databases, SQL, Python, Scala, ETL / ELT, SSIS.
In addition to experienced, techie colleagues and a fun and developing workplace, we offer a global competence network that is unmatched where your personal development is prioritized. Although collaboration is at the heart of the way we work, we also cater to individual needs with an extensive benefits package
With your drive, commitment and problem solving, we believe you will succeed in this role!
Welcome with your application!
Sogeti, en del av Capgemini-koncernen, har verksamhet på över 100 orter runt om i världen. I Sverige finns 21 kontor med totalt 1200 medarbetare. Sogeti arbetar nära kunder och partners för att dra full nytta av möjligheterna med teknologi och kombinerar agilitet och implementeringshastighet för att skräddarsy innovativa, framtidssäkrade lösningar inom Quality Engineering & Testing, Cloud och Cybersecurity, förstärkta av AI och automation. Med sin pragmatiska "value in the making"-ansats och sin passion för teknologi hjälper Sogeti organisationer att digitalisera - snabbt. Alla människor ska ha samma möjligheter.
Capgemini-koncernen är världsledande när det gäller att hjälpa kunder att driva och utveckla sina verksamheter genom den potential och de möjligheter som skapas av teknik. Koncernen har som ledstjärna att med teknikens hjälp frigöra mänsklig energi som kan användas till att bygga en hållbar och inkluderande framtid. Organisationen präglas av mångfald och ansvar och har över 300 000 medarbetare i ca 50 länder. Med 50 års erfarenhet och djup branschexpertis är Capgemini en trygg partner som kan hantera hela bredden av kundernas affär, från strategi till drift, och alltid i takt med den senaste utvecklingen för innovationsområden som molnet, data, AI, uppkopplade enheter, mjukvara, digital ingenjörskonst och nya plattformar. Koncernen rapporterade globala intäkter på 16 miljarder Euro för 2020.
Alla människor ska ha samma möjligheter. Inte minst i sitt arbete, därför är jämställdhet en självklarhet för oss och vi tar mängder av initiativ för att främja detta, bland annat #addher, ett av Sveriges största nätverk för kvinnor i IT-branschen. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sogeti Sverige AB
(org.nr 556631-4687), http://www.sogeti.se/ Arbetsplats
Sogeti Jobbnummer
7285978