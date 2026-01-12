Senior Data Engineer
2026-01-12
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a centralized safety team within an AI foundation environment, building solutions that address safety needs across core platform assets such as search and recommendations, as well as newer GenAI-driven products. The role combines data engineering and backend engineering, focusing on highly distributed production systems and pipelines operating at scale and serving millions of users.
You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, including research and trust & safety stakeholders, to prototype and develop techniques that improve content and user sensitivity handling while strengthening engineering practices across the organization.
Job DescriptionDesign technical specifications in collaboration with product partners
Build and maintain large-scale, production-grade data pipelines
Architect, develop, deploy, operate, and improve backend services used by millions of users
Act as a technical leader within the team and contribute to broader engineering communities
Work in an autonomous, cross-functional agile team to deliver end-to-end solutions
Help drive backend/data architecture and best practices across the organization
RequirementsProven experience delivering end-to-end, production-quality data and/or backend solutions at scale
Experience designing technical specifications and modular architectures in ambiguous problem spaces
Hands-on expertise with Ray, Scio, Java, Python, dbt, BigQuery, and SQL
Ability and interest to collaborate across multiple teams and disciplines
Ownership mindset in complex and ambiguous problem spaces
Nice to haveExperience with Hendrix
Interest in developing breadth across both data engineering and backend engineering (T-shaped profile)
Application
