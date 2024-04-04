Senior Data Engineer
DataCentric IT AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2024-04-04
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos DataCentric IT AB i Lund
Transform data into analyzable format (ETL/ELT), securing the data delivers the defined benefits to the business.
Analyze, design, develop, test, and sustain infrastructures for data sourcing, maintenance, generation, and sharing.
Drive optimization, testing, and tooling to improve data quality and implement signals for data drifting and model decay.
Be responsible for all aspects of integrating, and processing data, including associated data modeling.
Provide APIs to enable easy and standardized sharing and access of data.
Provide SME expertise and operational know-how to support projects and solutions by converting data-related business requirements into data architectures and technical solutions.
Responsible for solution compliance with rules and standards (e.g. information security), legal and regulatory requirements as well as adherence to relevant delivery process standards
Support and coach our Software Engineers and product teams in developing software in a data-focused and data-enabled approach.
Document and make the operational know-how of the data infrastructure and engineering solutions available for the ecosystem and ensure awareness around available data.
Leverage best practices in continuous integration and delivery.
Ensure cost-conscious and maintainable solutions.
Expertize in Azure/AWS and creating data pipeline.
Experienced in python, pyspark, SQL. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-14
E-post: geethamoorkalmath@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare DataCentric IT AB
(org.nr 559468-0976)
Nordanväg 3 A Lgh1201 (visa karta
)
222 28 LUND Jobbnummer
8585340