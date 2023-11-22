Senior Data Engineer
Imagine yourself working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in the transport and infrastructure industry, developing cutting-edge technologies and sustainable transport solutions that will change the future of society.
The role:
You will play an important part in enabling our R&D organization to evolve in the ways of working with data. Your main focus will be securing operations and easy access to the analytics platform with hardware, infrastructure and analytics frameworks in order to enable "data-driven" product development. You will work with the latest technology, in agile product teams which discover data to create innovative services.
You ingest and process data coming from our business applications, factory equipment (Industrial Internet of Things), products, as well as external sources. You will organize both structured and unstructured data to enable development of new services, such as preventive maintenance of vehicle, fuel consumption and battery lifetime optimization and many more innovative services which are changing our business models.
Your main responsibilities would be :
Leading data engineering teams, across sites.
Architecting and designing multi-tenant data engineering solutions.
Designing CI/CD framework for data solutions team.
Build complex data pipelines
Optimize existing data pipelines
Support in building the infrastructure required for optimal extraction, transformation, and loading of data from a wide variety of data sources
Work closely with data analysts and data scientists to provide required data structures and enable new insights
Keep the data secure across the end-to-end solutions
Evaluate and improve existing data analytics solutions
Develop your competences, learn new tools and ways of working
This is you:
We are looking for experienced data engineer with 10+ years of experience and relevant education background
Extensive experience in architecting and designing multi-tenant data engineering and analytics solutions.
Experienced in designing and implementing end to end data engineering solutions - upload, ingestion (streaming and batch), engineering and designing the data consumption layer.
Has good understanding of data lake and mesh concepts, and has practical implementation experience.
Atleast 10 years of extensive hands-on experience with Python.
Over 5 years of hands-on experience in Spark (PySpark preferred).
Atleast 5 years of experience in working with RDMBS or NOSQL databases.
Atleast 3 years of experience in working with an Orchestration/Workflow Manager, such as, Airflow or similar.
You are comfortable working in a diverse, complex, and fast-changing landscape of data sources.
You are proactive problem solver with innovative thinking and a strong team player.
We strive for an inclusive culture that takes maximum advantage of the strength inherent in diversity. We believe that an inclusive team increases group dynamics, creativity and new approaches to solutions. We are always looking for fresh ideas and it is our people that make the difference. The applications will be screened continuously.
Are we a good match? Curious and have questions?
Welcome to contact Binay Mishra, Manager Test Data Solutions. Email: binay.mishra@volvo.com
