Senior Data Engineer
Daniel Wellington AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2023-09-16
Since selling our first timepiece in 2011, Daniel Wellington has evolved into a global phenomenon that has disrupted an entire industry. We are an exciting, vibrant, and innovative brand that challenges old conventions - continuously striving to enrich our customers' style through timeless pieces.
Working here, you are a part of an inclusive and diverse workplace, where we want you to be yourself. We give you trust, ownership, and flexibility in your work, and the opportunity to make an impact, directly contributing to our success. You will spend your days with collaborative, open, positive, and highly skilled people. You will learn new things, grow, and have a great time while doing so.
As a part of the Business Intelligence team, you build and shape our data warehouse alongside our BI Developer, which services everyone in the organization and ultimately acts as a single source of truth for all measures and KPIs. You will take part in raising data literacy and help the adoption of a data-driven culture in every aspect of the business. We have a modern technical environment consisting of, but not limited to, Snowflake, DBT, Snowplow, Fivetran, AWS, and Tableau.
THE TASKS YOU WILL OWN
• Design, build, and maintain data pipelines to address the business data needs in an ELT environment.
• Use data transformation techniques and SQL to develop data models for complex business processes.
• Take responsibility for support, monitoring, measuring performance, and addressing technical issues when required.
• Try new approaches, staying up to date with market trends and advances in data platforms.
• Conduct code reviews, pair programming, and knowledge-sharing sessions whilst embracing feedback at every step.
• Work cross-functionally and support departments such as Marketing, Logistics, Finance, and Sales to ensure our data strategy aligns across multiple business processes.
WHO YOU ARE
Required
• Fluent in English
• Minimum of 3-5 years experience working as a Data Engineer in cloud environment
• Experience in Snowflake (or similar cloud environment)
• Experience in DBT
• SQL-proficient
Nice to haves (optional)
• Marketing attribution modeling (First / Last / Mixed)
• Marketing/e-commerce knowledge / Retail
THIS IS #LIFEATDW
Are you still here? Amazing! We aim to be transparent, and we want to give you a glimpse of what it is like working here. If you want to know what our people replied when we asked them why they like working here, you can visit our career site - (https://careers.danielwellington.com/pages/our-company-culture)
ABOUT THE PROCESS
This process will house recruitment tests as a first step and a case assignment in a later stage to help us break human biases as we believe in giving everyone an equal opportunity. Visit our career site Recruitment at DW. (https://careers.danielwellington.com/pages/recruitment-at-dw)
