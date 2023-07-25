Senior Data Engineer
Company Description
At Bosch, we shape the future by inventing high-quality technologies and services that spark enthusiasm and enrich people's lives. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid: we grow together, we enjoy our work, and we inspire each other. Join in and feel the difference.
Bosch R&D Center Lund stands for modern development in cutting edge technology in the areas of connectivity, security, mobility solutions and AI. We are growing rapidly and looking for people to join us on our mission to become the Bosch Group's 1st address for secure connected mobility solutions. We are working on a range of interesting projects, with a particular focus on software development for the automotive industry, electrical bicycles and Internet of Things.
Job Description
You will be part of a team that deliver comprehensive data tools and solutions to support various Bosch projects. As a Senior Data Engineer at Bosch you will be involved in a wide range of topics such as:
Work together with data scientists, data analysts, research and software engineers, to enable cutting edge software and tooling for data driven research projects.
Build and take ownership of reliable and scalable data pipelines with state-of-the-art tools.
Take part in the architecture and design process of new use cases.
Build solutions both in cloud and on-premises - as well as hybrid setups.
Build and manage data analytics applications.
If you enjoy working with the latest technologies for software delivery across companies with colleagues around the globe, then this is the right challenge for you!
Qualifications
In order to be successful in this role, we see that a broad range of knowledges are required. Examples of meriting topics:
SW development of production quality code in relevant programming languages, e.g. Python, Go, Scala, Java etc.
Building analytics applications and data visualizations in Power BI or similar technologies.
Database technologies - SQL and/or NoSQL.
Hands-on experience of containerization technologies like Docker.
Experience with CI/CD tools and practices, e.g. Github Actions or similar.
Experience with building cloud solutions on Azure, running workloads on Kubernetes is a plus.
Experience with building and operating machine learning projects in MLFLow.
Knowledge with design and development of scalable data pipelines and ETL processes using tools such as Airflow is a benefit.
Personal profile
Master's degree in Computer Science, or related technical field or equivalent practical experience.
Strong sense of quality, customer and goals focus.
Strong communication skills.
Excellent social skills, positive attitude and a true Team player in highly collaborative work.
Continuous learning mindset, motivated and curious.
Has strong critical thinking skills and is proactive and autonomous.
Additional Information
Bosch offers you:
Flexibility in your work: work time and working from home
An agile development environment that is trust-based
Room for creativity and initiatives
Internal and external training opportunities as well as continuous learning
Internal career opportunities
Vast network of expert communities in an international setting
Collective agreement
Benefits and services: health checks, employee discounts, sports and health opportunities, wellness contribution, work-life balance
Easy access to local public transport, urban infrastructures, rural surroundings, and catering facilities
Why choose Bosch:
In 2022, for the third year in a row, Bosch have received the "World's Best Employer" award from Forbes/Statista, ranking us among the top 3% of the world's most attractive employers.
At Bosch we believe that diversity is our strength. We look at diversity in gender, generation, nationalities, and culture as our advantage. We believe mixed teams to be more successful because they utilize the potential offered by different perspectives and solution strategies. We therefore promote mixed teams at all levels and draw on the entire talent pool. Så ansöker du
