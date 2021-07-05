senior Data Engineer - AI Foundation - H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-07-05Company DescriptionAre you a creative Engineer passionate about solving problems, building new stuff and always have something new to learn? We are looking for sr data engineers to join our new AI foundation product area.We are on an exciting journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today, tomorrow and in the future. Rapid technological development and new customer behaviours are transforming the fashion retail industry. To cater the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, Business Tech delivers technological solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands.The best ideas evolve when great minds with different perspectives get together. We're all on the same team in a global environment and we learn from each other. There are endless opportunities to grow - your development is all up to you!We are proud to foster a workplace free from discrimination. We strongly believe that diversity of experience, perspectives, and background will lead to a better environment for our employees and a better product for our users. H&M Group - Business Tech.Job DescriptionWe love design, and we love technology! Our diversity makes us strong and creates an inclusive and welcoming workplace where everyone's individuality is highly valued. We are looking for Data Engineers who want to work in a modern organization, where agility, automation and cloud are non-negotiables.Our product area is called AI foundation, and our teams are responsible for develop and deploy different AI and machine products either supporting internal business users or providing better shopping experience to end user.About the positionAs an Data Engineer inside the AI foundation, your mission is to work alongside machine learning engineers and data scientists in the team to develop scalable and production ready Advanced Analytics and AI software. Your responsibility will be engineering focused, like how to prepare and transform large amount of data in data lake for machine learning pipelines, how to version control the source data together with source code and ML model for better traceability, how to profile the data and make sure the data feed into ML pipeline has good quality, how to bring in real time customer events on H&M web site or mobile app for model prediction and model performance evaluation. Furthermore, you will:work together in an Agile team, bring the state of art machine learning model into production.develop different reusable technical enablement to speed up Advanced Analytics and AI product development, for example automate machine learning model training, lifecycle management of machine learning model, advanced data profiling and much moreLeverage the understanding of software architecture and software design patterns to write scalable, maintainable, well-designed and future-proof softwareYou will join the product team according to your interests, experience and competencies. You and your team leverage modern software engineering principles and cloud services to build robust data solutions for our entire value-chain, in production, logistics, sales, marketing and others. We hope you appreciate working in autonomous teams, have a hands-on attitude and believe that no challenge is too big if we have the right support and tools in place.We appreciate a multitude of technical backgrounds but we believe you enjoy working here if you're passionate about data and have worked hands-on with analytics in the past, either in modern data warehouses or with modern open-source data processing frameworks such as Spark. We appreciate your solid foundations in database principles and/or software engineering, as these go hand-in-hand when building robust, cloud-based solutions.QualificationsWe are looking for you whoCollaborate with other engineers and specialists in building data-driven solutions that have laser-focus on business problems and our customersBuild products in a varied of technologies and with varied focus (reporting, self-service analytics, large-scale data processing)Be a champion of DevOps mindset and principles, which emphasizes automation, continuous integration, and end-to-end ownership of solutionsUse your expertise and creativity to solve problems using modern technologies and software engineering, in the areas of data quality, testing, deployment and monitoringYour skills and abilities:You are a team player, solution-driven and open-minded, with a passion for continuous improvement and automationSolid track record in data engineering or in business intelligence/ advanced analytics environments, including building data platforms on Hadoop and SparkProficiency in at least Python, bash and SQL, and experience in a range of data management technologies, such as NoSQL and distributed systems. Knowledge of Java or Scala is a plus.Experience with version control workflows with Git and an advocate of Continuous IntegrationExperience with designing and architecting cloud-based data solutions (Azure, AWS or GCP)Solid software architecture skills, keen to leverage patterns to write code which is resilient, scalable, and maintainableYou have experience working in agile teams, and using supporting tools such as JIRAExcellent communication skills in English, Swedish is a plusTools and software used by the teams: Apache Airflow, Apache Spark and Databricks, Azure Data Lake, Apache Kafka or Azure Eventhub, MLflow, Kubernetes, etc.Additional InformationPlease apply with CV and cover letter as soon as possible but at the LATEST 15th of August 2021. Please be aware that we are going into summer holidays in July, so our response during that time will be delayed until August. As a part of the process you may be asked to complete a test connected to engineering. This position is placed in Stockholm, Sweden.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-04