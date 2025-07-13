Senior Project Manager to Voith Hydro AB
Avancos Scandinavia AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2025-07-13
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avancos Scandinavia AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Knivsta
, Sigtuna
, Östhammar
eller i hela Sverige
Voith Hydro AB in Västerås is looking for a driven Senior Project Manager to lead complex, large-scale projects that directly support global sustainability and innovation in the energy sector. As we enter an exciting phase of growth, we're looking for passionate colleagues eager to help shape the future of hydropower.
Your Mission
As a Senior Project Manager, you will take full ownership of project execution from contract signing through engineering, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and handover. You'll lead cross-functional teams and ensure projects are delivered on time, within budget, and to the highest quality standards.
You will be the key point of contact for customers and their consultants, ensuring excellent communication, alignment, and stakeholder satisfaction throughout the lifecycle of each project.
Key Responsibilities
Lead and coordinate project teams within a matrix organization
Oversee financial, commercial, and technical aspects of project execution
Identify and mitigate project risks early to avoid deviations from plan
Act as the main liaison with customers and external consultants
Motivate your team and drive accountability to deliver commitments
Ensure smooth collaboration across departments and stakeholders
Your Profile
Proven leadership experience in complex project environments
Strong commercial mindset with an eye for risk and opportunity
Ability to adapt and act decisively when facing challenges or change
Systematic and responsible approach with excellent problem-solving skills
Strong communication skills and ability to build solid internal and external relationships both in English and Swedish.
Experience in hydropower or other utility-scale EPC industries is an advantage
In this recruitment, we are partnering with Avancos. For more information or questions, you are welcome to contact the recruitment consultant: Barnabas Udin - barnabas.udin@avancos.se
We look forward to receiving your application no later than August 12 as selection and interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis. Apply now and become part of a team making real impact locally and globally.
Location - Västerås
About the Company
Voith Hydro is a global division within the Voith Group. Voith Hydro AB was founded in 2002 and is today one of Scandinavia's largest suppliers of hydropower equipment. As part of the global Voith Group, we offer comprehensive solutions within the field of hydropower and have a long-standing tradition of building hydropower plants.
Our projects range from the delivery of large, complete hydropower facilities to local modernization and service initiatives, ensuring that customers receive efficient, environmentally friendly, and reliable solutions.
Today, we are approximately 115 employees located in Västerås and Kristinehamn. Learn more at www.voithhydro.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-12
E-post: barnabas.udin@avancos.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "SPM - Voith Hydro". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avancos Scandinavia AB
(org.nr 556870-1352)
Mäster Ahls gata 8 (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Voith Hydro Kontakt
Barnabas Udin barnabas.udin@avancos.se Jobbnummer
9426825