Senior Data Architect
2023-09-25
At Sandvik Group IT, we're currently looking for a driven Senior Data Architect to join us. Welcome to an exciting role in a global organization where we offer you a great chance to develop yourself - both personally and professionally!
Your mission
In this position, you organize your work in two main approaches - business to IT and IT to business.
In the business to IT approach, you work closely with business customer, IT and other stakeholders with your Sandvik colleagues to translate their business goals into IT architectures and finally into technical solutions utilizing cloud native tools and services.
In the IT to business approach, you bring thoughts and ideas on how our business customers can benefit from cloud solutions in the best possible way.
Aligned to this, your mission includes:
Acting as a representative for data-driven & automation-oriented architecture
Being a visionary role model with a view of how our future data architecture should look like
Designing, implementing, and managing our organization's data architecture
Taking responsibility for the development and establishment of a cross-team data catalog and metadata management to improve company-wide data utilization
Establishing information security and design compliant accessibility to data
Following technology trends in the field of data warehousing, big data, and analytics to evaluate their impact on the operational business of our business units
This position is based in Stockholm, Sweden and allows for a hybrid working schedule.
Your character
We're looking for someone with a degree in computer science, information systems or a related field, in addition to 7-8 years of proven experience as an IT/Data Architect or similar role. You have proficiency in data integration techniques, ETL processes and data pipeline architectures, as well as experience with cloud-based data platforms. It's desirable that you have knowledge of big data technologies, data governance frameworks and data security best practices.
To succeed in this role, you also need expertise in enterprise data architecture, including:
Data requirements collection
Data architecture analysis
Evaluation
Documentation
Data modeling
Design
Model validation
Database management systems
Data warehousing tools
You have excellent analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to identify and resolve complex data-related issues. You present yourself as a true team player with an agile methodology and are flexible to adjust to multiple demands, shifting priorities and rapid change. You're self-motivated and often take the initiative when conducting business and you have the ability to develop and deliver presentations to diverse audiences. With all this in mind, you follow a clear-cut and communicative approach where effective collaborations are at the top of your list of priorities.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Application
Send your application no later than October 9, 2023. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0059088).
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Swati Falak, recruiting manager, swati.falak@sandvik.com
Union contacts - Sweden
Urban Höög, Unionen, +46 (0)26-26 17 13
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)26-26 65 74
Peter Olsson-Andreée , Ledarna, +46 (0)26-26 19 84
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
.
Recruitment Specialist
Lotta Amnebjer Nordqvist
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2022 the Group had approximately 40,000 employees and revenues of about 112 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations. Så ansöker du
