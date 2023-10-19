Senior Data Analytics Manager
Fatalist Development AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2023-10-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fatalist Development AB i Stockholm
, Malmö
, Storuman
, Malå
eller i hela Sverige
Avalanche Studios Group (ASG) is looking for an experienced Data Analytics manager to join in a senior capacity to guide and improve the current data approach within ASG. This role will own the strategy of using telemetry to deliver actionable information to make informed business decisions and will grow the existing team as needed to support these goals.
As a Senior Data Analytics Manager, you will be responsible for managing a team of two data scientists and one data engineer, and driving the development of data-driven insights that will inform our game development and business decisions. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to identify opportunities, analyze data, and provide actionable recommendations to optimize our games and player experiences.
This position reports to the Director of Strategic Partnership and works cross-division with all of ASG's self published titles. Collaborating closely with the engine, partnerships, product, marketing teams, you will help structure ASG's data-driven approach. While you will sit under the Strategic Partnerships group structure, this role will be the most senior data analytics hire across the self-published divisions, and as such, will have a strong stake in organizing the data strategy.
What you'll do:
Team Leadership: Manage and mentor a team of data analysts, providing guidance, coaching, and development opportunities to ensure the team's success.
Data Strategy: Develop and execute the data analytics strategy for the company, aligning it with the business objectives and goals.
Leadership Data Liaison: Operate as a key partner to leadership in setting and driving product strategy.
Cross-functional Collaboration: Collaborate with central technology, APEX Connect, product owners, game designers, marketing teams, and other departments to integrate data insights into decision-making processes.
Data Collection Processes: Own data collection processes including in-game telemetry and user behavior, and act as a stakeholder in the collection, storage, and organization of data.
Data Analysis: Conduct advanced statistical and data analysis to identify trends, patterns, and insights that will drive decision-making across the organization.
Reporting: Own the BI and reporting strategy for our products, translating complex data findings into actionable insights.
A/B Testing: Plan, execute, and analyze A/B tests to optimize game features, and user experiences.
Predictive Analytics: Develop predictive models to forecast player behavior, game performance, and monetization opportunities.
Stay Current: Stay up-to-date with industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices in data analytics and gaming.
Who you are
Proven experience (5+ years) in data analytics, with at least 2 years in a managerial or leadership role.
Bachelor's degree in a related field (e.g., Data Science, Statistics, Computer Science). A Master's degree is preferred.
Strong proficiency in data analytics tools and languages such as SQL, Python, R, and data visualization tools. SQL mastery is especially crucial for this role.
Deep understanding of the video game industry, including player behavior, game mechanics, and monetization strategies.
Experience with data warehousing, data engineering, and cloud-based data platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud).
Excellent English communication skills with the ability to convey complex technical findings to non-technical stakeholders.
Strong problem-solving and critical-thinking skills.
Leadership and team management experience.
You're a passionate and analytical person who works well in an environment with ample support, but is excited to have autonomous ownership of data processes and daily priorities.
About us
Avalanche Studios Group is a game developer and publisher that defined and evolved open-world games, offering an amazing portfolio of fantastic games across multiple genres, including the Just Cause franchise, Rage 2, theHunter: Call of the Wild, Generation Zero, and Second Extinction as part of its portfolio.
Employee promise
We provide goals, instead of instructions, and the opportunity to do the best work of your career.
Our Values
At Avalanche Studios Group, we believe in worlds beyond limits, and we are committed to developing a diverse and inclusive workplace. We are an equal-opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. Everyone at Avalanche Studios Group has a shared responsibility to create an open and inclusive work environment where everyone is treated equally and with respect. Being part of our world is not contingent on where you're from, your gender, or sexual orientation. It's all about your passion and creativity.
How to Apply
We will only consider applications that consist of both a cover letter and a CV. In your cover letter, you should include why you want to work at Avalanche Studios Group. For this role, you need to be able to work from within our Stockholm Studio, alongside the strategic partnerships team. We apply a hybrid work model that enables you to work some days from home and some days from the office. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fatalist Development AB
(org.nr 556755-2418)
Västgötagatan 5 (visa karta
)
118 27 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Fatalist Development AB Jobbnummer
8203187