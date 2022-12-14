Senior Data Analyst, Customer Domain, Group Digital, Ingka Group
Who you are
At IKEA, you're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Our different views, backgrounds, and personalities make us better understand our customers, give us more fun at work and spark more and better ideas. Perhaps your unique take on something could lead to a great idea that creates a better everyday life for the many people
We believe that you understand the data and that you can explain something from large scale datasets that most people don't see.
As a Senior Data Analyst, you are an important part in guiding the organisation on how to make best use of one of the world's possibly largest and most extensive data sets for Web, App and future omnichannel analytics.
You take ownership, enjoy collaborating with various stakeholders, including product owners, engineers and UX designers, and building a network in a large organisation.
You have a growth mindset and can push the boundaries of what seems to be impossible. You focus on the customer and what the insight from the data means for them.
We want you to join our diverse team within Data & Analytics consisting of data analysts, data scientists, data engineers and data stewards based across Sweden, the Netherlands and Spain.
You also recognize yourself in some of the following:
You can formulate hypothesis from the data you use
You love storytelling and use visualisations of data to explain facts
You know the difference between outcome and output
You're passionate about SQL, Python and any other languages and tools that can reveal insights from data
You challenge existing ways of doing things and are different with a meaning
You act as an inspirational role model for others in setting up best practises around how we work with data and analysis
You are experienced with digital product development and can bring relevant metrics that improve the products
The IKEA culture and values are very much a part of our business and day to day work life. For you to thrive and grow with IKEA it's important for us that you share our values! You can read more regarding our values and life at IKEA on our website www.ikea.com.
What you'll be doing day to day
You'll be a vital part in the transformation of IKEA into a more data driven company by ensuring that data and insights becoming a natural part of the organizational workflow and impact present and future decisions on business and product strategy.
In collaborations with Product, Engineering and UX you will gather quantitative insights that are needed to impact the roadmap of the products. This means:
Find metrics that can be used to monitor impact
Collect insights that can be translated into hypothesis
Create presentations in a real storytelling mode that inspire stakeholders
You'll also guide other people within Data & Analytics in their daily work, participate in our communities of practise and be a vital part in making the company become more data driven in the day-to-day work.
Our team within IKEA
You will work in Data & Analytics together with other Data Analysts, Data Scientists, Data Engineers, Data Stewards and Data Architects. Together you will be joining cross-functional teams consisting of colleagues from Technology, Product and Design from the domain. All of you together will be creating the best solutions to serve our customers with a frictionless buying journey across all touchpoints.
IKEA has long been a global leader in home furnishing. We are proud of our vision to improve the everyday life of the many people. But our industry is quickly changing, and we need to adapt to stay competitive. To facilitate our digital growth ambition, we are working in different locations world-wide. The home office for this role will be Malmö, Sweden, Amsterdam Netherlands or Madrid, Spain but we act as one global team and work together on global solutions.
We see so many opportunities for what we can accomplish and have the ambition to be a world class team. At the same time, we believe that our work is not just about solving business problems, but also about learning and having fun together.
What We Can Offer You
Work on some very interesting problems as described above, and you are encouraged to spot new opportunities or to collaborate with Data & Analytics colleagues in other specialist teams
Opportunities to have global impact with your work on our ecommerce performance
Flexible and modern tools: we deploy on Google Cloud Platform and we use a lot of open source tools across the board
Hardware and Operating System of your choice
A team of great colleagues to learn with and from (with world-class experience across all aspects of Data & Analytics)
Continuous learning (we aim to spend 20% of our working time on learning)
Flexible and friendly working environment in a truly value-based company
