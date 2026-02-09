Senior Data Analyst
2026-02-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Borås
, Vårgårda
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Senior Data Analyst to support a value-added services (VAS) area in an automotive environment. In this role, you will work close to business stakeholders, translate needs into technical solutions, and deliver robust analytics and BI outcomes in a collaborative, agile setup.
Job DescriptionPartner with stakeholders to capture requirements and translate them into analytics and BI solutions
Develop and maintain Power BI reports and dashboards
Perform data processing, transformation, and preparation for reporting and analysis
Work actively in a Databricks environment to support data engineering and analytics workflows
Contribute to data modeling and solution design across BI initiatives
Handle multiple parallel deliverables while maintaining transparency and alignment with the team
Use Git and DevOps practices to manage and deliver changes
RequirementsMinimum 5 years of experience in data analysis
Strong hands-on experience building Power BI reports, including data processing and transformation
Active experience working in Databricks
Coding skills in SQL, Python, and PySpark
Experience from BI projects with a strong data modeling background (at least 3 years)
Agile mindset and experience working in agile teams
Working experience with Git and DevOps
Ability to manage multiple projects in parallel
Professional English (spoken and written)
Nice to haveExperience running hands-on sessions to upskill colleagues
Automation experience
Scripting experience, such as shell scripting
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
