Senior Data Analyst
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-04-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Volvo Cars - Driving change together
Volvo Cars' continued growth is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment. Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with over 40,000 employees across the globe. At Volvo Cars, your career is designed around your skills and aspirations so you can reach your full potential.
For the right person, an inspiring, and creative workplace awaits. Did you know that every Volvo Cars employee worldwide has the right to our Family Bond, our new all-gender, paid parental leave policy? You'll also enjoy a culture and benefits package that's made us one of the world's most awarded and progressive employers.
By 2025, we aim to sell 1.2 million cars annually, 50% of which will be electric vehicles and sold directly to customers through digital channels. Join us on the journey of a lifetime as we create the driving and electrification technologies of tomorrow.
Do you want to make a difference? So do we
We approach communication by daring to be disruptive and creative; we do what others don't. Our strategy embraces this mindset and encourages our people to be bold and take insightful risks. We are building a truly international, collaborative culture where teams are driven by our purpose.
What we offer
We're on the lookout for a Senior Analyst to join our Global Communications team who can help us demonstrate the value and impact of communications in relation to our business objectives. This is a unique opportunity to be a key member in our Communications team, building world-class insights that will guide decision-making, prioritization, and clearly contribute to our business goals. You will be building up a new function and for the right person we see long-term development opportunities. You will collaborate across the global Communications functions, the Brand and Marketing teams, and your network will range from specialist analysts, business owners to executive management.
What you will do
You will be responsible for creating insights that enable actionable solutions, drive business growth, and maximize our return on investments. You will be a key player in our strategic and operational planning, bringing insights to guide our decisions in the short and long term.
You will drive the development of relevant KPI frameworks in collaboration with Marketing & Brand. Additionally, you will implement metrics, digital tools (either within Volvo Cars or with external partners), analytics methodologies that can help sharpen our message, better reach our audiences, and prioritize effectively.
You will perform data analysis across channels to optimize OKRs and KPIs in relation to, for example, the purchase funnel and our strategies. You will convert complex data from multiple sources and findings into clear conclusions and actionable recommendations. You will also be responsible for ensuring data consistency, cleaning, and preparation in our analytics platforms.
What you'll bring
You demonstrate a commitment to integrity and professionalism, eagerly taking ownership of your areas of expertise. You exhibit adaptability to thrive in fast-paced environments and you are excited to bring clever insights to drive performance towards our business goals.
We believe that most of the following characteristics describes you:
* Experience as a Senior Data Analyst
* Experience in implementing data-driven ways of working
* Strong skills in visualizing insights and making them user friendly for the business
* Advanced experience in Communication and/or Marketing performance analysis
* Proficiency in data-related tools Google Analytics, Snowflake, AWS, GCP and similar data storage platforms
* Fluent in written and spoken English
* Understanding of Python or SQL is an advantage
Please apply for this no later than the 5th of May 2024, enclose your CV and cover letter written in English. Note that due to GDPR we cannot accept applications through e-mail. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "71008-42433738". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Volvo Car Corporation Volvo Car Corporation 031590000 Jobbnummer
8631184